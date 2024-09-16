Subscribe
Close
News

Mayor Adams' Defense of NYPD Subway Shooting Enrages Xitter

Mixxy Mayor Eric Adams’ Clumsy Defense of NYPD Subway Shooting Enrages Xitter

Published on September 16, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

55th Annual African-American Day Parade Marches Through Harlem

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

New York City Mayor Eric Adams caught the wrath of numerous people online after a clumsy statement defending NYPD officers shooting wildly at a subway farebeater.
On Sunday (September 15), New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement in a post on X, formerly Twitter, after an incident where New York Police Department officers shot at an alleged farebeater at a subway station in Brooklyn. “Earlier today, one of our officers was shot while protecting our subway system. I am relieved to report he is in good condition now, and we have arrested the suspect who put so many lives in danger. I cannot thank these officers enough for their bravery,” Adams wrote. The post immediately received a correction through the platform’s Community Notes for omitting that it was NYPD officers who fired their guns, hitting a fellow officer as well as two civilians. The incident took place at the Sutter Avenue L train station in Brownsville, Brooklyn as two officers observed Derell Mickles enter the station without paying the fare at 3 P.M. They followed Mickles up three flights of stairs to the platform, where they confronted him. At a press conference, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey stated that the officers on the scene yelled at him to stop, at one point following him onto a waiting train and then off. “The suspect challenged the officers, saying, ‘No, you’re going to have to shoot me,’” Maddrey told the press, adding that they deployed Tasers which were “ineffective”.  The officers then opened fire as Mickles reportedly charged at them, hitting him in the stomach but also hitting bystanders on the platform. “Everyone who was struck this afternoon, we believe, was hit by our officers,” Maddrey said, saying that the Force Investigation Division and the Detective Squad will conduct further investigations. Adams’ statement omitting the NYPD officers’ culpability angered many who saw the statement on X, blasting him for another sign of ineptitude. Others noted that the situation came a day after his attorney Lisa Zornberg resigned in a surprise move, and four days after NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban resigned amid a federal corruption probe that has targeted several other members of Adams’ administration.
There may be no severe disciplinary action for the NYPD officers in the Brownsville subway shooting, as Caban reportedly signed off on internal disciplinary reductions before stepping down. Check out more reactions to Adams’ statement below.

1. Nima Shiraz

2. Molly Conger

3. Shay Stewart Bouley

4. Best of TV Bots

5. Andrew Citrano

6. Luca Guadagnegro

7. ANTIFAbadgebun

8. Czarina

Related Tags

Mayor Eric Adams NYPD Social Media

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close