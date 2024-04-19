Nas & DJ Premier Drop “Define My Name” Track, Hip Hop Xitter Reacts To Album News

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nas and DJ Premier have made musical magic together throughout their still-ongoing careers, and the promise of a joint album between the pair is seemingly confirmed as fact. The pair connected for the track “Define My Name,” with Nas hinting at the long-awaited collaborative project with DJ Premier.

Fans of Premier know to expect hard drums, heavy basslines, and expert scratching on the hook from the legendary producer and member of Gang Starr. Nas, who has proven to be in great shape lyrically during his recent run with Hit-Boy, hasn’t lost any of that momentum present across all three King’s Disease projects and the Magic trio.

From “Define My Name”:

The definition of my name probably started where/I rode the E train, fingers covered in ink stains/Writin’ was like an escape, excitedly leave the beat flamed/It was Ra, Kane, Kool G and Kris/Few names like Cool James, ‘Face, Cube and Rick

The bar work is exceptional per usual but some fans felt the track from Premier wasn’t strong enough. However, Nas making mention that “it’s album time” near the end of the track caught the interest of Hip-Hop Xitter. The duo have teased this mythical pairing for years and now all signs are pointing to actually happening.

DJ Premier produced three tracks from Nas’ classic debut album, Illmatic, so it’s fitting they’re putting out this new heat today to celebrate three decades of creative excellence.

Also, Nas announced Friday (April 19) that he will embark upon his Illmatic 30-Year Anniversary Tour across Europe and the United Kingdom this fall. Learn more here.

Check out the reactions below along with “Define My Name.”

—

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty