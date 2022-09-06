HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K23’ Player Ratings Drop, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson & Twitter Have Thoughts

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

NBA 2K23’s release is right around the corner, and now it’s finally time to learn the 2K player ratings for your favorite NBA superstar.

It’s arguing time! NBA players wait all year to learn exactly how their previous year’s effort on the court will reflect on their ratings in the next version of NBA 2K23.

Well, that day has finally arrived, and the usual suspects occupy the top of the list, but unlike last year, one player is wearing the crown as the highest-rated player in NBA 2K23, and that’s Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, with a 97 rating.

Last year, the Greek Freak shared the top spot with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, now they sit behind him, with each of them sharing a 96 rating along with Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Luka Doncic is still at 95, an overall rating he achieved at the end of the NBA season last year after starting at a 94.

The Klaw, Kawhi Leonard, who sat out the entire 2022/23 season as he rehabs from an injury, falls to a 94 overall rating after earning a 95 in NBA 2K22. Deservingly, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler were rewarded for their exceptional play last season and all earned a 93 overall rating in this year’s edition of 2K.

Morant is at the top when it comes to being one of the best dunkers in NBA 2K23, coming in at a 97 along with New Orleans Pelicans’ superstar Zion Williamson.

Surprisingly, NBA 2K23’s cover athlete, Devin Booker, doesn’t even crack the top 10, sitting at 91 overall rating, something we’re sure he isn’t too pleased with.

Other Ratings

As for this year’s crop of rookies, Orlando Magics’ Paolo Banchero takes top billing along with Jabari Smith Jr.

Of course, you already know who is the best 3-point shooter in NBA 2K23, and it’s none other than Chef Curry, resting comfortably at the top with a 99 rating. His closest competition is his fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, Memphis Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane, Nets’ Kevin Durant, and Clippers’ Luke Kenard, all have 88 3-point ratings.

Of course, 2K fans and NBA Twitter, and some players are reacting to the 2K ratings drop. Kevin Durant has already chimed in, calling his rating “laughable” and pondering why he isn’t a 99.

Klay Thompson also reacted to his 88 rating, and he was not happy.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Visual Concepts / NBA 2K23