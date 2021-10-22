The NBA’s 75th Anniversary Greatest Players List Has Expected Names, Several Snubs #NBA75

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The new NBA season launched this week and much of the celebration of its return was centered around the league’s 75th anniversary, along with a list of the 75 greatest players of all time. While there are some expected names on the list, there have been several snubs and #NBATwitter definitely had something to say.

The league has done similar lists before, most famously its 50 all-time greats list that was released on the league’s 50th anniversary. All of the names from the previous list were grandfathered to the current one, with the additional 25 being a mix of names that should’ve been on the first iteration and plenty of snubs abound this time.

The complete list can be viewed below:

KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR

RAY ALLEN

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

CARMELO ANTHONY

NATE ARCHIBALD

PAUL ARIZIN

CHARLES BARKLEY

RICK BARRY

ELGIN BAYLOR

DAVE BING

LARRY BIRD

KOBE BRYANT

WILT CHAMBERLAIN

BOB COUSY

DAVE COWENS

BILLY CUNNINGHAM

STEPHEN CURRY

ANTHONY DAVIS

DAVE DEBUSSCHERE

CLYDE DREXLER

TIM DUNCAN

KEVIN DURANT

JULIUS ERVING

PATRICK EWING

WALT FRAZIER

KEVIN GARNETT

GEORGE GERVIN

HAL GREER

JAMES HARDEN

JOHN HAVLICEK

ELVIN HAYES

ALLEN IVERSON

LEBRON JAMES

MAGIC JOHNSON

SAM JONES

MICHAEL JORDAN

JASON KIDD

KAWHI LEONARD

DAMIAN LILLARD

JERRY LUCAS

KARL MALONE

MOSES MALONE

PETE MARAVICH

BOB MCADOO

KEVIN MCHALE

GEORGE MIKAN

REGGIE MILLER

EARL MONROE

STEVE NASH

DIRK NOWITZKI

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL

HAKEEM OLAJUWON

ROBERT PARISH

CHRIS PAUL

GARY PAYTON

BOB PETTIT

PAUL PIERCE

SCOTTIE PIPPEN

WILLIS REED

OSCAR ROBERTSON

DAVID ROBINSON

DENNIS RODMAN

BILL RUSSELL

DOLPH SCHAYES

BILL SHARMAN

JOHN STOCKTON

ISIAH THOMAS

NATE THURMOND

WES UNSELD

DWYANE WADE

BILL WALTON

JERRY WEST

RUSSELL WESTBROOK

LENNY WILKENS

DOMINIQUE WILKINS

JAMES WORTHY

Of course, many of these names should be there, notably Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and other league-transforming stars. Bob McAdoo, one of the biggest snubs from the 50th-anniversary list, is included. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA Finals MVP and Milwaukee Bucks superstar is just 26 years of age and made the list, along with Portland Trailblazers sharpshooter Damian Lillard. Dominique Wilkins, another 50th-anniversary snub, has also made the cut.

Check out the reactions to the list from NBA Twitter below.

