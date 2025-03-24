NCAA Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 Brackets Take Shape
#MarchMadness: NCAA Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 Brackets Take Shape, Fans Reacts
The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament for 2025, also known as March Madness, is well underway and now the Sweet 16 brackets for both sides are taking shape. Fans of NCAA basketball are taking to X to chime on how their brackets are looking as the teams work toward the championship. The men’s side of the NCAA basketball tournament is currently set with the remaining teams as follows: Michigan v. Auburn Ole Miss v. Michigan State Florida vs. Maryaland Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Duke vs. Arizona BYU v. Alabama Houston v. Purdue Kentucky v. Tennessee On the women’s side, games are still underway but here are the teams that have gone through to the Sweet 16 round: USC or Mississippi State (game to take place on March 24) v. Kansas State Texas/Illinois (Game currently underway on March 24) vs. Tennessee Other games will conclude on Monday, March 24 and we will return to update this post.
On X, formerly Twitter, fans of NCAA basketball have long since had their brackets busted considering some of the narrowly close games that have taken place thus far. Baltimore’s Derik Queen helped his team advance with an epic last-second layup against the Colorado State Rams. On the women’s side, USC and Texas are the only top teams of their division left. On the men’s sound, Duke, Auburn, Florida, and Houston are the top seeds left in their respective divisions. Check out the reactions to the NCAA Sweet 16 brackets taking shape below. See the brackets for the men’s teams here, and the women’s teams here. — Photo: Beau Brune / Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash