New KITH x Bergdorf Goodman Capsule Stars Actor Chazz Palminteri From ‘A Bronx Tale’ [Photos]

KITH continues to bridge the gap between the street and high fashion. The brand’s newest drop finds them collaborating with luxury retailer Bergdorf Goodman.

For their fifth collection, the two brands revisited the always reliable leisurewear category. As per Hypebeast the result is a premium touched afford to items that can be worn for everyday use. Actor Chazz Palminteri of Usual Suspects and A Bronx Tale fame stars in the campaign.

Included in the collection are the staple hooded sweatshirt with matching sweatpants. The standout piece though is the rugby. Available in a navy blue and cream, these tops feature a beautiful rose design pattern throughout. Additionally we get red, white and blue stripes on the sleeves.

The KITH x Bergdorf Goodman collection will be available Tuesday, November 12 at all KITH stores. You can view more photos of capsule in the gallery.

Photo: KITH x Bergdorf Goodman