New York Comic Con 2024 Day 3 Cosplay Photos
GEEK OUT: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of New York Comic Con 2024
more on Friday. Keeping that same energy on the third day of the massive comic book convention, cosplayers showed off how creative they are when turning into one of their favorite characters from their favorite movies, TV shows, video games, or comics. This go-around, we saw Wednesday Adams (pictured above), who has become quite popular thanks to Jenna Ortega’s take on the iconic character in the popular Netflix original series. Another popular cosplay had to be the X-Men villain not named Magneto, Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of Professor Charles, who made her big screen debut in the summer blockbuster film Deadpool & Wolverine and was brilliantly played by Emma Corrin. Other characters roaming the halls of the Javits Center on Saturday were Moon Girl, Han Solo, Darth Vader, the forever popular Harley Quinn, Bayonetta, Pinhead, Loki, Lord Drakkon, who is the evil version of the late Jason David Frank’s Tommy the Green/White Power Ranger, Finn from latest Star Wars films, Spawn and much more. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Hit the gallery below to see the flicks.As promised, we are back from day 3 of New York Comic Con 2024, and, spoiler alert: there was some more stellar cosplay. Saturday was another popping day at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Cosplayers didn’t come to play as we saw fantastic takes on Black Panther, Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz, Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, Lady Deadpool, King Jaffe Joffer from Coming To America, and
1. Bayonetta
2. Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur
IG: @kai.esh_black
3. Wednesday Adams
IG: @Black_Russian92
4. Jinx (League of Legends)
IG: @Jinxinthesystem
5. Harley Quinn
IG: @aekizumi
6. Cassandra Nova
IG: @Abbyandrew.yt
7. Supergirl
IG: @Carmenvalentina
8. Ciri (The Witcher)
9. Superman
10. Lord Drakkon (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)
11. Thor
IG: @oneeyemodel
12. Loki
13. Pinhead
14. Darth Vader
15. Finn (Star Wars)
16. Team X Wolverine
IG: @mikedastardly87
17. Spawn
18. Second Sister (Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order)
IG: @jackievsander
19. Dr. Dementus (Furiousa: A Mad Max Story)
20. Hellboy
IG: @kobradadon
21. Immortan Joe (Mad Max: Fury Road)
22. Death Wing (World of Warcraft)
IG: @lizardthew1zard
23. Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII)
IG: @uju_cosplay
24. Roche (Final Fantasy VII Remake)
IG: @matchamind
25. Han Solo
IG: @nyccsolo
26. Mystique
