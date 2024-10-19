New York Comic Con 2024 Day 2 Cosplay Photos
GEEK OUT: The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of New York Comic Con 2024
1. Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)
IG: @thebombshell07
2. Freddy Kreuger
3. Dabi Mha (My Hero Academia)
4. Doctor Doom
5. Trinity (The Matrix)
IG: @pelintekdall
6. Sexy Patrick
7. Nico Robin (One Piece)
IG: @Taj_Mirage
8. Aemond Targaryen (House of The Dragon)
9. Zombie Peter Quill
IG: @zombonezie
10. Geralt
11. Magneto
12. Wolverine
13. Lady Deadpool
14. Black Panther
IG: @arketype_
15. King Jaffe Joffer (Coming To America)
IG: @damarricosplay
16. Deadpool
IG: @hip-hopspidey
17. Dionne Davenport (Clueless)
IG: @starshleyy
18. Samus (Metroid)
IG: @flexxtine
19. Venom
IG: @ilyanastunts
20. Spiderbyte
IG: @its.kerobits
21. Catwoman
IG: @kyso_lo
22. Mandalorian
IG: @womprat_mando
23. Jason Vorhees
IG: @biggest_o
24. Crowley (Good Omens)
IG: @everi.wear
25. Suki (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
26. Kang
IG: @Justincosplays
27. Batman Beyond
IG: @youseenate
28. Captain Jack Sparrow (Pirates of The Caribbean)
29. Perfect Cell (Dragon Ball Z)
30. Blade
IG: @jea_vasquez
31. Spartan (Halo)
IG: @nina_harbo
32. Predator
33. Playboy Bunny Loki
IG: cashmire12
34. Lady Doctor Octopus
IG: @bryanna.breezy
35. Cassandra (Resident Evil Village)
IG: @racksonrays
36. Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz & Baby Sandworm
37. Ada Wong (Resident Evil 4)
IG: @Mo11yshen
38. Maleficent
IG: @smileybcosplay
39. Spider-Man
IG: @themanofsilva
40. Magik
IG: @lisa.mancinerh
41. Dungeons & Dragons
42. Kaiju No.8
IG: @ashbennmusic, @xaexeni, @bird_onica and @alexis__cb
43. Kraven The Hunters
IG: @dylanpool_, @webheadhero and @nate.k.weir
44. Gotham Sirens
