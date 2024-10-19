Subscribe
New York Comic Con 2024 Day 2 Cosplay Photos

GEEK OUT: The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of New York Comic Con 2024

Published on October 19, 2024
Source: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz / New York Comic Con

It’s that time of the year for New York nerds and blerds when they hop on the train or in an Uber to converge on the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center for New York Comic Con.
One of the largest comic book conventions in the United States, not called San Diego Comic-Con, is back, and it’s back in full swing.
Hip-Hop Wired/Cassius Life’s resident blerd, Bernard “Beanz” Smalls, was on hand to take in all the sights, specifically the cosplay, because we know just how much you love to see people bringing to life your favorite superheroes, supervillains, and other pop culture figures off the pages of comic books, plus big and small screens. New York Comic Con is where you can see Sailor Moon, Goku, Black Panther, Beetlejuice, Spider-Man, Superman, and more just casually walking around or engaging with one another.
New York Comic Con

Source: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz / New York Comic Con

Just like we always do, we captured and scoured the halls and main floors of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, looking for the cosplayers who went ham and understood the assignment of becoming who they set out to be on Friday, day 2 of the four-day convention.
New York Comic Con

Source: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz / New York Comic Con

We are currently on the ground looking for more fantastic, and don’t worry true believers; we will be back with more flicks. Until then, do yourself a favor and peep the fantastic cosplay from these outstanding cosplayers below.

1. Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @thebombshell07

2. Freddy Kreuger

Freddy Kreuger
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @Aliensinmyattic

3. Dabi Mha (My Hero Academia)

Dabi Mha (My Hero Academia)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @izzystarshine_cos

4. Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @farsightprops

5. Trinity (The Matrix)

Trinity (The Matrix)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @pelintekdall

6. Sexy Patrick

Sexy Patrick
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @angel_mooncosplay

7. Nico Robin (One Piece)

Nico Robin (One Piece)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @Taj_Mirage

8. Aemond Targaryen (House of The Dragon)

Aemond Targaryen (House of The Dragon)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @jordonez123

9. Zombie Peter Quill

Zombie Peter Quill
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @zombonezie

10. Geralt

Geralt
Source: New York Comic Con

11. Magneto

Magneto
Source: New York Comic Con

12. Wolverine

Wolverine
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @heroes_4_hire_costumes

13. Lady Deadpool

Lady Deadpool
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @forevermelissa__

14. Black Panther

Black Panther
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @arketype_

15. King Jaffe Joffer (Coming To America)

King Jaffe Joffer (Coming To America)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @damarricosplay

16. Deadpool

Deadpool
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @hip-hopspidey

17. Dionne Davenport (Clueless)

Dionne Davenport (Clueless)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @starshleyy

18. Samus (Metroid)

Samus (Metroid)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @flexxtine

19. Venom

Venom
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @ilyanastunts

20. Spiderbyte

Spiderbyte
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @its.kerobits

21. Catwoman

Catwoman
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @kyso_lo

22. Mandalorian

Mandalorian
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @womprat_mando

23. Jason Vorhees

Jason Vorhees
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @biggest_o

24. Crowley (Good Omens)

Crowley (Good Omens)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @everi.wear

25. Suki (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Suki (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @Raspberrypears_art

26. Kang

Kang
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @Justincosplays

27. Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @youseenate

28. Captain Jack Sparrow (Pirates of The Caribbean)

Captain Jack Sparrow (Pirates of The Caribbean)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @greekjacksparrow

29. Perfect Cell (Dragon Ball Z)

Perfect Cell (Dragon Ball Z)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @christianperera_

30. Blade

Blade
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @jea_vasquez

31. Spartan (Halo)

Spartan (Halo)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @nina_harbo

32. Predator

Predator
Source: New York Comic Con

33. Playboy Bunny Loki

Playboy Bunny Loki
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: cashmire12

34. Lady Doctor Octopus

Lady Doctor Octopus
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @bryanna.breezy

35. Cassandra (Resident Evil Village)

Cassandra (Resident Evil Village)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @racksonrays

36. Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz & Baby Sandworm

Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz & Baby Sandworm
Source: New York Comic Con

37. Ada Wong (Resident Evil 4)

Ada Wong (Resident Evil 4)
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @Mo11yshen

38. Maleficent

Maleficent
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @smileybcosplay

39. Spider-Man

Spider-Man
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @themanofsilva

40. Magik

Magik
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @lisa.mancinerh

41. Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons
Source: New York Comic Con

42. Kaiju No.8

Kaiju No.8
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @ashbennmusic, @xaexeni, @bird_onica and @alexis__cb

43. Kraven The Hunters

Kraven The Hunters
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @dylanpool_, @webheadhero and @nate.k.weir

44. Gotham Sirens

Gotham Sirens
Source: New York Comic Con

IG: @cupcakesandcosplay

