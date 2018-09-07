Nike Officially Unveils LeBron 16 Signature Sneaker [Photos]

The wait is finally over. Today (Sept. 7), Nike and LeBron James officially unveiled his latest signature shoe, the not so secret LeBron 16.

The sneaker is all about catering to the future Hall of Famer’s need for “balancing support and weight.”

The upper is all knit for breathability but doesn’t lack in support for the big man with guard skills. The new was is “Battleknit 2.0,” an update of what was found on the previous LeBron 15.

“The knit team at Nike are geniuses,” says the shoe’s designer Jason Petrie via a press release. “I don’t use that term lightly. They are mathematical artists and have created a new knit for the 16 that is strong enough to contain LeBron and successfully reduces any layers in the overall build that could slow him down.”

The sneaker also features a lower cut for freer movement and a “gusseted leather tongue” which lends to off-court styling. The cushioning is still top notch thanks to refinement to the Max Air cushioning found on the previous model.

The “Fresh Bred” colorway of the LeBron 16 is first up and will be available on nike.com September 20. Check out detailed photos in the gallery.