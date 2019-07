Nike Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Coming To America’ Collection [Photos]

As if there weren’t already enough reasons to like Giannis Antetokounmpo. Nike just introduced the reigning NBA MVP’s Coming To America collection of kicks and apparel inspired bu the cult classic film starring Eddie Murphy.

Turns out Coming To America is Gianni’s favorite film and the collab is even officially sanctioned Paramount Pictures. This is where we point out that Coming To America was released in 1988 while Giannis was born in 1994.

Bruh…

The capsule collection (available August 2) includes a black, gold and white colorway of Giannis’ Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 signature shoe, a T-shirt and cap, a track jacket and shorts. All feature animal print and gold accents as a homage to Prince Akeem’s roval gear in the film.

Check out detailed photos of the collection below.