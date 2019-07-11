USWNT, Saquon Barkley, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bill Russell Win Big At 2019 ESPY Awards

The ESPYS, the annual awards show where ESPN recognizes the biggest names in the sports world as well as the jaw-dropping moments that had us screaming at our television screens took place last night in Los Angeles. With Tracy Morgan handling hosting duties for the 2019 edition of the ESPN owned awards show, it was another night full of memorable moments.
Before the awards were handed out, Morgan kicked things off with a monologue that was met with mixed reviews for the most part on Twitter. While using his comedic prowess to break down the year in sports, Morgan also found time to make light of his near-death experience after being involved in a deadly crash.
If you didn’t change the channel, you would have caught the most significant moment of the night. Fresh off from celebrating their World Cup victory with a ticker-tape parade in NYC, the USWNT arrived fashionably late to pick up their ESPY hardware. Orlando Pride forward, Alex Morgan took home Female Athlete of the Year honors joking with the crowd: “Sorry, but this is the second best trophy we won this week.” Her team was honored later that night winning Best Team beating out other notable franchises The Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Toronto Raptors. Drake was probably somewhere upset but based on the ladies winning on a global stage, it is understandable why they gave Team USA the ESPY.
Other winners include the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo taking home Best Male Athlete, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley winning Best Breakthrough Athlete, Bill Russell honored with the Arthur Ashe award and Rob Mendez, a football coach who was born with no legs and arms receiving this year’s Jimmy V Award.
Here is a complete list of all the winners from the night below:
Best Game: Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football
Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Drew Brees
Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi
Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi’s perfect 10
Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua
Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi
Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes
Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich
Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin
Best Driver: Kyle Busch
Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart
Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez
Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier
Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka
Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Huston
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim
Best Jockey: Mike Smith
Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr
Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely
Best Bowler: Norm Duke
Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimović
Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr
Best Esports Moment: oLarry returns to NBA2k
Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw
Best Team: US Women’s National Soccer Team
Best Moment: Lindsey Vonn, Rob Gronkowski, and Dwyane Wade
Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup
