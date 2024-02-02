Nikki “America Is Not A Racist Country” Haley’s Interview On “The Breakfast Club’ Interview Was A Hot Mess

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley stopped by The Breakfast Club to continue her ridiculous narrative that America is not a racist country, and the morning show hosts, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, proved they are still inept at handling interviews with people like her.

For whatever reason, Nikki Haley was invited to The Breakfast Club to speak about her soon-to-be-dead campaign to be the GOP’s candidate for President of The United States.

Nikki Haley, who is still far behind the twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, has been in hot water due to ridiculous statements regarding America and its well-known ties to slavery and racism.

During her interview with The Breakfast Club, Haley confirmed that she is still very much delusional when it comes to this country’s past and current problems regarding race.

Haley ridiculously claimed with some minimal pushback that the racial decision, clearly exacerbated by her former boss, Donald Trump, began under former President Barack Obama’s eight years in the White House.

Haley was asked why she is so against Vice President Kamala Harris being president of the United States. One of Haley’s talking points during her campaign stops is a vote for Trump brings us one step closer to Harris becoming POTUS.

Per NewsOne:

“With Obama, if you go back. That’s when we really started to feel the division,” Haley said to The Breakfast Club hosts. “Everything was exaggerated with the Obama administration. It became more about gender, it became more about race, it became more about separating Americans instead of bringing them together,” Haley continued, claiming Obama made Americans “feel boxed in.”

It’s Everybody’s Fault, Not Just White Folks, According To Nikki Haley

She wasn’t done. Charlamagne correctly pointed to “white supremacy” as the main reason for the racial division during the Obama presidency; Haley, as expected, found a way to say everyone is to blame.

“Everybody is at fault. I’m not saying one person did this, but I’m saying under that administration, it really did cause some… You just felt — people felt like they were being put in camps through that administration,” Haley said.

Really?

The interview was a hot ass mess, where Haley did her best to separate herself from Donald Trump while trying to woo his cult-like MAGA supporters.

The Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy and *insert sarcasm* political maverick Charlamagne Tha God are also facing criticism for their lack of interviewing skills when it comes to talking to people in politics.

You can see more reactions to Nikki Haley’s Breakfast Club interview in the gallery below.