Nintendo Black Friday Deals Are Now Live
Here We Goooo: Nintendo Cuts Prices on Switch Console Bundles, Accessories, & Games For Black Friday
1. Nintendo Switch Console Bundles
First things first, you’re going to need a Nintendo Switch console. Thankfully, there are bundle offers that won’t take a massive bite out of your bank account.
Right now, you can score a Nintendo Switch bundle with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online, allowing you to play classic NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis games for just $299.99 while supplies last at My Nintendo Store.
Now, what if the Nintendo fanatic wants an OLED model specifically? It’s a good thing there are Nintendo Switch OLED console bundles that also come with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online, also available on the My Nintendo Store website.
But wait, there’s more.
Nintendo has also slashed the price of the Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition for $209.99, which comes with a bonus Nintendo Switch Online and an expansion pack. You can scoop one up at Best Buy, Target, and GameStop while supplies last.
2. Black Friday Sale On Games
You got the Nintendo Switch console, and now you need some games. Yes, plenty of them are on sale right now, including some top-rated titles.
But you better hurry; some of these deals only last until Nov.30, while others will continue until December 2 as part of Nintendo’s cyber deal offerings.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $39.99*, regularly $69.99
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $39.99*, regularly $59.99
- Pikmin 4 $39.99, regularly $59.99
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39.99, regularly $59.99
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $39.99, regularly $59.99
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $39.99, regularly $59.99
- Super Mario Odyssey $29.99, regularly $59.99
- Pikmin 1+2 $29.99*, regularly $49.99
That’s just a handful of titles. For more games not listed above, be sure to check out Nintendo’s cyber deals, Best Buy, Gamestop, Target, and Walmart.
3. Nintendo Switch Accessories
One controller is never enough, so now is a good time to make sure you have enough when family and friends come over so everyone can partake in a Super Mario Party Jamboree extravaganza.
Right now, you pick up Joy-Con controllers for $59.99 and a Black Pro-Wireless Controller for $49,99
You can also visit Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and Walmart to find other accessories on sale.
