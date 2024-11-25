Subscribe
Close
Gaming

Nintendo Black Friday Deals Are Now Live

Here We Goooo: Nintendo Cuts Prices on Switch Console Bundles, Accessories, & Games For Black Friday

Published on November 25, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nintendo Switch OLED

Source: Bernard Smalls / iOne Digital / HHW Gaming / Nintendo / Nintendo Switch OLED

Xbox and PlayStation currently have Black Friday sales, so it should be no surprise that Nintendo is also joining the money-saving fun. Like Xbox and Playstation, Nintendo’s Black Friday sale has also come early, before the official start of the annual shopping holiday on November 27.

Related Stories

The iconic gaming company is offering discounts on software and hardware, so if the gamer in your life is interested in a Switch console, there is no better time to swipe the card for one.
Right now, there are sales on Switch console bundles, accessories, and, of course, games. HHW Gaming did all the hard work finding the deals for you, so sit back and hit the gallery below to see what you can save a few coins on.

1. Nintendo Switch Console Bundles

Nintendo Switch Console Bundles
Source: Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle

First things first, you’re going to need a Nintendo Switch console. Thankfully, there are bundle offers that won’t take a massive bite out of your bank account. 

Right now, you can score a Nintendo Switch bundle with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online, allowing you to play classic NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis games for just $299.99 while supplies last at My Nintendo Store

Now, what if the Nintendo fanatic wants an OLED model specifically? It’s a good thing there are Nintendo Switch OLED console bundles that also come with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online, also available on the My Nintendo Store website. 

But wait, there’s more. 

Nintendo has also slashed the price of the Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition for $209.99, which comes with a bonus Nintendo Switch Online and an expansion pack. You can scoop one up at Best Buy, Target, and GameStop while supplies last. 

2. Black Friday Sale On Games

Black Friday Sale On Games
Source: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom

You got the Nintendo Switch console, and now you need some games. Yes, plenty of them are on sale right now, including some top-rated titles.

But you better hurry; some of these deals only last until Nov.30, while others will continue until December 2 as part of Nintendo’s cyber deal offerings.

That’s just a handful of titles. For more games not listed above, be sure to check out Nintendo’s cyber dealsBest BuyGamestopTarget, and Walmart.

3. Nintendo Switch Accessories

Nintendo Switch Accessories
Source: Getty

One controller is never enough, so now is a good time to make sure you have enough when family and friends come over so everyone can partake in a Super Mario Party Jamboree extravaganza.

Right now, you pick up Joy-Con controllers for $59.99 and a Black Pro-Wireless Controller for $49,99

You can also visit Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and Walmart to find other accessories on sale. 

Related Tags

Nintendo Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close