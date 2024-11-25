Here We Goooo: Nintendo Cuts Prices on Switch Console Bundles, Accessories, & Games For Black Friday

Gamers Think ‘GTA 6’ Is Going To Cost $100 Because Nintendo Is Charging $80 For ‘Mario Kart World’

1. Nintendo Switch Console Bundles

Source: Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle

First things first, you’re going to need a Nintendo Switch console. Thankfully, there are bundle offers that won’t take a massive bite out of your bank account.

Right now, you can score a Nintendo Switch bundle with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online, allowing you to play classic NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis games for just $299.99 while supplies last at My Nintendo Store.

Now, what if the Nintendo fanatic wants an OLED model specifically? It’s a good thing there are Nintendo Switch OLED console bundles that also come with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online, also available on the My Nintendo Store website.

But wait, there’s more.

Nintendo has also slashed the price of the Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition for $209.99, which comes with a bonus Nintendo Switch Online and an expansion pack. You can scoop one up at Best Buy, Target, and GameStop while supplies last.