PlayStation Black Friday Sale Is Now Live, Offering Discounts On Consoles, Games & Accessories

Yup, you can save up to $75 on select PS5 consoles or bundles. From 11/21 -12/25, you can get your hands on a PS5 Digital Edition for $374.99 , originally $449.99, or with the disc drive for $424.99 , originally $499.99.

2. PS5 Cover Plates, DualSense Controllers, & Headsets

Is the white PS5 and DualSense controller too boring? Don’t worry—you can secure fresh cover plates and a matching controller to help your new console stand out in your entertainment center.

Cover Plates for both PlayStation 5 Slim and the original console model are on sale. Cosmic Red, Midnight Black (PS5 Slim also), Nova Pink, Galatic Purple, and Starlight Blue for the All-Digital and Disc-Drive original PS5 model are just $44.99.

Sterling Silver, Cobalt Blue, and Volcanic Red for the PS5 Slim All-Digital and Disc-Drive model are $49.99

As for the DualSense Controllers, Galatic Purple, Cosmic Red, Midnight Black, Starlight Blue, Gray Camouflage, and White colors are on sale for $54.99.

The Cobalt Blue, Chroma Indigo, Chroma Pearl, Sterling Silver, and Volcanic Red finishes cost $59.99.

Last but certainly not least, headsets and earbuds are also on sale. The Sony INZONE Wireless H5 headset is currently $129.99, the INZONE wireless noise-canceling earbuds are $179.99, all colors of INZONE H9 wireless noise-canceling headphones are $199.99, and the INZONE H3 wired headset costs only $79.99.

The PULSE 3D wireless headset, in all colors, is only $79.99; the PULSE Elite is $129.99, and the PULSE Explore wireless earbuds are $169.99.