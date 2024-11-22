PlayStation Slashes Prices of PS5 Consoles For Black Friday
PlayStation Black Friday Sale Is Now Live, Offering Discounts On Consoles, Games & Accessories
1. PS5 & PS5 Slim Deals
Yup, you can save up to $75 on select PS5 consoles or bundles. From 11/21 -12/25, you can get your hands on a PS5 Digital Edition for $374.99, originally $449.99, or with the disc drive for $424.99, originally $499.99.
You can’t beat that.
Bundles are also on sale. The PS5 Slim Digital Edition NBA 2K25 and the Fortnite Cobalt Star bundles are both $374.99, and the latter’s disc drive edition is also $424.99.
2. PS5 Cover Plates, DualSense Controllers, & Headsets
Is the white PS5 and DualSense controller too boring? Don’t worry—you can secure fresh cover plates and a matching controller to help your new console stand out in your entertainment center.
Cover Plates for both PlayStation 5 Slim and the original console model are on sale. Cosmic Red, Midnight Black (PS5 Slim also), Nova Pink, Galatic Purple, and Starlight Blue for the All-Digital and Disc-Drive original PS5 model are just $44.99.
Sterling Silver, Cobalt Blue, and Volcanic Red for the PS5 Slim All-Digital and Disc-Drive model are $49.99
As for the DualSense Controllers, Galatic Purple, Cosmic Red, Midnight Black, Starlight Blue, Gray Camouflage, and White colors are on sale for $54.99.
The Cobalt Blue, Chroma Indigo, Chroma Pearl, Sterling Silver, and Volcanic Red finishes cost $59.99.
Last but certainly not least, headsets and earbuds are also on sale. The Sony INZONE Wireless H5 headset is currently $129.99, the INZONE wireless noise-canceling earbuds are $179.99, all colors of INZONE H9 wireless noise-canceling headphones are $199.99, and the INZONE H3 wired headset costs only $79.99.
The PULSE 3D wireless headset, in all colors, is only $79.99; the PULSE Elite is $129.99, and the PULSE Explore wireless earbuds are $169.99.
3. Blockbuster Games Are Also On Sale
You’ll need some games to play on your brand new PS5, or if you already have one, these titles (if you don’t already own them) would fit nicely in your collection, adding to your continually growing backlog of video games.
Thankfully, you’re in luck because PlayStation is offering some decent price cuts on these popular titles:
- ASTRO BOT – $49.99
- Stellar Blade – $49.99
- MLB The Show 24: Negro – Leagues Edition – $49.99
- MLB The Show 24 – $19.99
- Rise of the Ronin – $39.99
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered – $39.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – $39.99
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition – $39.99
- HELLDIVERS II – $29.99
Head here to see the complete list of titles PlayStation is offering at discounted prices.
4. PS VR2 Gets A Hefty Price Cut
For those who didn’t know or just plain forgot, PS VR2 is a thing. If you were contemplating getting the latest PlayStation VR headset and were just waiting for a price cut, this is the moment you were waiting for.
Right now, PlayStation VR2 costs only $349.99. You can even scoop up a Horizon Call of The Mountain bundle at the same sale price.
That is a pretty significant price cut for the PS VR2, which still has some life in it. Games like Alien: Rogue Incursion and more are on the way.
