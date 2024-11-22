Subscribe
Close
Games

PlayStation Slashes Prices of PS5 Consoles For Black Friday

PlayStation Black Friday Sale Is Now Live, Offering Discounts On Consoles, Games & Accessories

Published on November 22, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PlayStation Black Friday

Source: PlayStation / Black Friday

Xbox got the Black Friday ball rolling early; now, it’s PlayStation’s turn to offer gamers fantastic deals on games, consoles, accessories, and more. On Friday, November 22, PlayStation announced its Black Friday sale is live. The best part is that you don’t have to wait until Nov.25 to take advantage of it or leave the comfort of your home.

Related Stories

The Black Friday deal is wide-ranging, offering discounts on the latest accessories, games, PS VR 2, and even the PS5. So, if you have been on the fence about getting Sony’s latest console, consider this the perfect opportunity to see play has no limits. This deal is truly the gift that keeps on giving and will help you get a leg up on your Christmas shopping, ensuring that you have no issues nailing down that PS5 console and all the accessories and games you need to go with it. But enough talking from us, hit the gallery below to see what PlayStation Black Friday offerings.

1. PS5 & PS5 Slim Deals

PS5 & PS5 Slim Deals
Source: PlayStation 5

Yup, you can save up to $75 on select PS5 consoles or bundles. From 11/21 -12/25, you can get your hands on a PS5 Digital Edition for $374.99, originally $449.99, or with the disc drive for $424.99, originally $499.99. 

You can’t beat that. 

Bundles are also on sale. The PS5 Slim Digital Edition NBA 2K25 and the Fortnite Cobalt Star bundles are both $374.99, and the latter’s disc drive edition is also $424.99. 

2. PS5 Cover Plates, DualSense Controllers, & Headsets

PS5 Cover Plates, DualSense Controllers, & Headsets
Source: PS5 Cover Plates

Is the white PS5 and DualSense controller too boring? Don’t worry—you can secure fresh cover plates and a matching controller to help your new console stand out in your entertainment center. 

Cover Plates for both PlayStation 5 Slim and the original console model are on sale. Cosmic Red, Midnight Black (PS5 Slim also), Nova Pink, Galatic Purple, and Starlight Blue for the All-Digital and Disc-Drive original PS5 model are just $44.99. 

Sterling Silver, Cobalt Blue, and Volcanic Red for the PS5 Slim All-Digital and Disc-Drive model are $49.99 

As for the DualSense Controllers, Galatic Purple, Cosmic Red, Midnight Black, Starlight Blue, Gray Camouflage, and White colors are on sale for $54.99. 

The Cobalt Blue, Chroma Indigo, Chroma Pearl, Sterling Silver, and Volcanic Red finishes cost $59.99.

Last but certainly not least, headsets and earbuds are also on sale. The Sony INZONE Wireless H5 headset is currently $129.99, the INZONE wireless noise-canceling earbuds are $179.99, all colors of INZONE H9 wireless noise-canceling headphones are $199.99, and the INZONE H3 wired headset costs only $79.99. 

The PULSE 3D wireless headset, in all colors, is only $79.99; the PULSE Elite is $129.99, and the PULSE Explore wireless earbuds are $169.99. 

3. Blockbuster Games Are Also On Sale

Blockbuster Games Are Also On Sale
Source: Marvel's Spider-Man 2

You’ll need some games to play on your brand new PS5, or if you already have one, these titles (if you don’t already own them) would fit nicely in your collection, adding to your continually growing backlog of video games. 

Thankfully, you’re in luck because PlayStation is offering some decent price cuts on these popular titles: 

Head here to see the complete list of titles PlayStation is offering at discounted prices.

4. PS VR2 Gets A Hefty Price Cut

PS VR2 Gets A Hefty Price Cut
Source: Getty

For those who didn’t know or just plain forgot, PS VR2 is a thing. If you were contemplating getting the latest PlayStation VR headset and were just waiting for a price cut, this is the moment you were waiting for.

Right now, PlayStation VR2 costs only $349.99. You can even scoop up a Horizon Call of The Mountain bundle at the same sale price.

That is a pretty significant price cut for the PS VR2, which still has some life in it. Games like Alien: Rogue Incursion and more are on the way.

Related Tags

Black Friday HHW Gaming playstation PlayStation 5 PS5

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close