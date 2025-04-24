Subscribe
Close
Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Were Are Disaster For Some

Did You Get One?: U.S. Pre-Orders For The Nintendo Switch 2 Did Not Go Smoothly

Published on April 24, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nintendo Switch 2

Source: Nintendo / Nintendo Switch 2

After a delay, primarily due to Donald Trump’s blatant abuse of tariffs, Nintendo was forced to postpone pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 for fans in the US. After some waiting, the day has arrived for gamers stateside to secure Nintendo’s new console, and as expected, things did not go smoothly.
Although people have been complaining about the Switch 2’s price, demand is still strong. Gamers had a frustrating time trying to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 due to several sites offering pre-orders crashing under the high volume of traffic.

Related Stories

Best Buy, Target, and Walmart all experienced issues with their websites on Thursday morning once pre-orders for the Switch 2 went live, according to Downdetector. For about 45 minutes, starting around midnight, following the announcement that pre-orders for the Switch 2 went live, more than 2,000 customers reported experiencing issues while trying to connect to Target’s website. Best Buy wasn’t any better. Even though they required customers to have an account on the website, a tactic to combat scalping, customers began encountering issues around 9 PM on Wednesday, which persisted until 2 AM on Thursday. GameStop, remember them? Kicked off their Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders on Thursday at 11 AM; spoiler alert, it was also a hot mess.
Still, some were able to secure their Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, even though it required some searching. To those people, congratulations on your major accomplishment.

The Buzz & Discourse Around The Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5, a date Nintendo says will hold firm. Since its announcement, there has been considerable excitement, as well as considerable discourse, particularly regarding the costs of its games. Mario Kart World, one of the console’s launch titles, will cost $80, and that is not sitting well with some gamers. Many were worried that Nintendo would raise the price of the console in response to Trump’s tariffs, but the company has recently announced that the console’s price will remain unchanged. However, they did raise the price on accessories. Welp. You can see more reactions to the Switch 2 pre-order situation in the gallery below.

1. Felt this

2. LMAO

3. Gotta kill time somehow

4.

5. Bruh

6. Yikes

7.

8. Nature is healing

9.

10.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming Nintendo nintendo of america Nintendo Switch video games

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close