Nicki Minaj Collabs With Tekashi 6ix9ine Again, Twitter Is Dismayed But Barbz Stand Firm

Nicki Minaj has collaborated with Tekashi 6ix9ine, again. Twitter is dismayed that the YMCMB Barbie would once again get down with a blatant snitch, but such is Rap in 2019.

On Wednesday, Nicki shared a couple of pics from the video shoot on her Instagram, making sure to mention that “some” of the proceeds would be going to The Bail Project, Inc. which helps out protesters who have been arrested. The caption even included a #blacklivesmatter hashtag.

Bruh…

Yeah, that’s not enough to forgive the crimes of Tekashi Snitch9, who turned state’s evidence and ratted out multiple people in his old Treway Crew. Yes, he was actually a square and he was getting extorted, but his behavior before and since gained the rainbow hair Brooklyn rapper negative sympathy on that front.

6ix9ine shares a snippet of his collaboration with Nicki Minaj #TROLLZ 🌈 pic.twitter.com/j4KtaVjeco — ONIKA FORCE (@OnikaForce) June 10, 2020

If you care, the forthcoming single, due out this Friday, June 12 is called “Trollz.” Oh yeah, they’re selling merch, too.

While Nicki’s Barbz were doing all sorts of gymnastics to her once again linking with the game’s most infamous gaslighter, many were also sure to slander the Queens rapper for her suspect decision.

Peep some of the assorted reactions below. Let us know what you think in the comments.