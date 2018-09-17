No One Nose: Twitter Thinks SZA Got Herself A Fresh Nose Piece

SZA has long been considered one of the more glamorous singers of her generation, and she definitely cemented that fact on the red carpet at this year’s Grammy Awards. Despite her good looks, fans on Twitter suspect that the TDE songstress had surgery to alter her nose and the speculation is rampant.

Since last month fans have thought SZA has gone under the knife to make changes to her face but the singer hasn’t confirmed anything.

But new photos of SZA at City of Hope “Songs Of Hope” gala, where she won the first-ever “She Is The Music” honor, has fans wondering aloud if something’s changed about her face. To be fair, some fans are saying it’s just an over-the-top makeup contour while others are convinced it’s a brand new beak.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty