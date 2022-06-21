DC Rapper No Savage Wanted In Connection To Tysons Corner Shooting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

No Savage, a rising rapper out of Washington, D.C., is wanted in connection to a weekend shooting at a popular shopping mall in the region. Savage allegedly brandished and fired a handgun inside Tysons Corner shopping mall before escaping in a vehicle.

Search On For No Savage By Fairfax County Police

Local outlet WJLA reports that Savage, real name Noah Settles, was inside Tysons Corner Center this past Saturday (June 18) when he apparently got into an argument with another group of men. Smartphone footage of the argument made its way to social media and it appears that Savage was being taunted which prompted him to go for his firearm. Several shots were fired, causing panic inside the mall but no injuries were reported.

According to reports, Savage, 22, was seen riding away in a Black Cadillac and the license plate tag number was snagged during his escape. Fairfax County police put out an alert for Savage, who now faces three charges. The charges are Attempted Malicious Wounding, Discharging a Weapon inside an Occupied Building, and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Savage posted a brief message to his Instagram story feed on Monday (June 20) writing, “I love y’all forgive me for letting y’all down.”

As of this report, No Savage has not turned himself in yet or been arrested.

Reactions to the shooting and subsequent developments cropped up on Twitter and we’ve gathered those responses below.

Photo: Getty