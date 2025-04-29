Subscribe
Close
News

No Show, Big Statement: Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown Ghost Trump

Published on April 29, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

No Show, Big Statement: Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown Ghost Trump

Source: ANDREW THOMAS/Kathryn Riley / ANDREW THOMAS/Kathryn Riley

After winning the Super Bowl, key Eagles players like Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown skipped the White House visit with President Trump. If standing on business were a person, it would be Jalen Hurts.
The invite was technically optional, but once fans found out who skipped, the internet lit up fast. Jalen Hurts went viral quick after he gave a weird response when asked about the visit, then his people came out saying he had “scheduling conflicts.” But once NBC and BBC dropped the full list, it was obvious this wasn’t just a calendar mix-up — it was a message.

Related Stories

A lot of folks online saw it as a quiet protest and showed love to the players who stood on their beliefs. “You dropped your crown, kings,” one fan tweeted. Another said, “Huge props to them for standing up for themselves and their beliefs, go Eagles!” At the same time, people weren’t shy about calling out the players who did show up. Some fans were disappointed that none of the white teammates stood in solidarity. And Saquon Barkley caught some heat too — he’s Black and still went, which had people confused and even a little hurt. “Disappointing,” one person wrote, “but proud of the ones who took a stand regardless.” What was supposed to be a simple celebration turned into a bigger conversation. It wasn’t just about football anymore — it was about who’s really riding for what they believe in. The whole situation put a spotlight on race, unity, and the role athletes play in standing up — or not — when it really counts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Donald Trump NFL

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close