No Show, Big Statement: Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown Ghost Trump
Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown skipped the White House visit with President Trump. If standing on business were a person, it would be Jalen Hurts. The invite was technically optional, but once fans found out who skipped, the internet lit up fast. Jalen Hurts went viral quick after he gave a weird response when asked about the visit, then his people came out saying he had “scheduling conflicts.” But once NBC and BBC dropped the full list, it was obvious this wasn’t just a calendar mix-up — it was a message. A lot of folks online saw it as a quiet protest and showed love to the players who stood on their beliefs. “You dropped your crown, kings,” one fan tweeted. Another said, “Huge props to them for standing up for themselves and their beliefs, go Eagles!” At the same time, people weren’t shy about calling out the players who did show up. Some fans were disappointed that none of the white teammates stood in solidarity. And Saquon Barkley caught some heat too — he’s Black and still went, which had people confused and even a little hurt. “Disappointing,” one person wrote, “but proud of the ones who took a stand regardless.” What was supposed to be a simple celebration turned into a bigger conversation. It wasn’t just about football anymore — it was about who’s really riding for what they believe in. The whole situation put a spotlight on race, unity, and the role athletes play in standing up — or not — when it really counts.After winning the Super Bowl, key Eagles players like
