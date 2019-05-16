NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces Run For President, Slander Is Immediate

Today (May 16), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio officially announced that he’s running for President of the United States. Almost immediately, Twitter went into full slander mode.

It's official…New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is running for President of the United States. Here's his announcement video… pic.twitter.com/A9gDtfLzGo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 16, 2019

“Donald Trump must be stopped,” says the NYC Mayor in his announcement video. Hey, can’t say we see a lie anywhere in that statement.

It was no secret that de Blasio had intentions of making a bid for the Presidency. But considering he is the 23rd Democrat to do so and his popularity in NYC is middling at best, the jokes have been flying.

Charge it to the game. Peep the best of the slander below.

NY Post greets de Blasio bid: pic.twitter.com/BOLazL2bWA — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) May 16, 2019

—

