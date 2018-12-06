Offset’s Alleged Cuban Doll Threesome Partner Summer Bunni Tearfully Apologizes To Cardi B

It appeared that Cardi B and Offset’s union was going to remain intact despite past rumors of infidelity, but another bout of the Migos rapper engaging in such behavior as surfaced. With Cardi attempting to move on from her marriage, the alleged mistress has spoken.

Summer Bunni, who was said to be the third woman in a threesome between her, Cuban Doll and Offset, offered a tearful apology to Cardi B, saying she slept with Offset, According to chatter connected to the story, their hookup happened around the time Cardi was pregnant with baby Kulture.

More from TMZ:

Summer Bunni cried openly while telling us how guilty she feels after word got out her hooking up with Cardi’s husband might have been a catalyst in the couple’s split. SB is the woman Offset allegedly asked to arrange a threesome that would include rapper Cuban Doll.

Summer tells us she hasn’t messed with Offset since Cardi had their baby, Kulture, but still feels ashamed for playing any role in breaking up their marriage. She insists she didn’t know how serious Offset and Cardi were — which seems absurd. They were married!

Bunni hasn’t spoken directly to Cardi, but she tried to deliver an apology through us, and says she hopes the estranged couple will reconcile.

Reactions to this still-developing story have been ongoing and we’ve collected some of what was said on Twitter below.

