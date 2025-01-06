Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Houston's OG 2 Low Almost Shot Himself In The Leg On Podcast

Plaxico Burress Vibes: Houston Rapper OG 2 Low Almost Shot Himself In The Leg On Podcast

Published on January 6, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

OG 2 Low

Source: @OG2Low / Instagram

OG 2 Low, a rapper who reportedly has ties with Rap-A-Lot Records, was a guest on a recent podcast discussing the finer points of his career, which dates back to the 1990s. During the chat, OG 2 Low is seen in a clip adjusting his fireman in his pocket, which suddenly goes off and narrowly misses the rapper’s leg while sparking a flurry of comments online.
As reported by Chron, OG 2 Low sat down with the One on One Wit Mike D podcast, also known as the Tha Dirty 3rd podcast, hosted by Mike D of the Screwed Up Click and one-third of the Southside Playaz group.

Related Stories

In a clip posted by @CollinRugg over the weekend, OG 2 Low, 45, is seen on the set of One on One Wit Mike D fumbling around in his pants when viewers suddenly hear a loud pop and a pained look on OG’s face. Mike D asks if anyone was shot while the podcast producer is heard in the background with some light commentary. Taking the moment in stride, Mike D took a quick pause and resumed the chat with OG 2 Low, who did appear to be okay despite blasting a hole in the left thigh portion of his jeans. The video, which has been viewed over 2 million times and clipped by other content creators and outlets, is continuing to make its rounds with some saying the moment reminded them of the time former NFL star Plaxico Burress shot himself in the leg while carrying a gun in his pants. Others online preached about gun safety while others just went in for the jokes. We’ve got a few reactions below, avoiding those that bordered on racist with some tough guy gun owners acting like they’re John Wick online and using it as an excuse to dump on the perceived intelligence of rappers. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
— Photo: Screenshot/IG

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Related Tags

houston podcast rapper shooting

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Deadly Getaway" Premiere

    #LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith 'Over A Year' Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

    Bossip
    Mickey Lee

    R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close