Houston's OG 2 Low Almost Shot Himself In The Leg On Podcast
Plaxico Burress Vibes: Houston Rapper OG 2 Low Almost Shot Himself In The Leg On Podcast
Rap-A-Lot Records, was a guest on a recent podcast discussing the finer points of his career, which dates back to the 1990s. During the chat, OG 2 Low is seen in a clip adjusting his fireman in his pocket, which suddenly goes off and narrowly misses the rapper’s leg while sparking a flurry of comments online. As reported by Chron, OG 2 Low sat down with the One on One Wit Mike D podcast, also known as the Tha Dirty 3rd podcast, hosted by Mike D of the Screwed Up Click and one-third of the Southside Playaz group. In a clip posted by @CollinRugg over the weekend, OG 2 Low, 45, is seen on the set of One on One Wit Mike D fumbling around in his pants when viewers suddenly hear a loud pop and a pained look on OG’s face. Mike D asks if anyone was shot while the podcast producer is heard in the background with some light commentary. Taking the moment in stride, Mike D took a quick pause and resumed the chat with OG 2 Low, who did appear to be okay despite blasting a hole in the left thigh portion of his jeans. The video, which has been viewed over 2 million times and clipped by other content creators and outlets, is continuing to make its rounds with some saying the moment reminded them of the time former NFL star Plaxico Burress shot himself in the leg while carrying a gun in his pants. Others online preached about gun safety while others just went in for the jokes. We’ve got a few reactions below, avoiding those that bordered on racist with some tough guy gun owners acting like they’re John Wick online and using it as an excuse to dump on the perceived intelligence of rappers.OG 2 Low, a rapper who reportedly has ties with
NEW: Rapper 2 Low accidentally fires his gun while reaching his hand in his pocket during an interview, finishes the episode anywayThe incident happened during the 1 on 1 With Mike D podcast. After taking a quick break, the two continued their highly intellectual conversation. pic.twitter.com/UeGlOw2hFH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 4, 2025
