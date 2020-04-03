Peep Kevin Durant’s New Nike KD13 Signature Sneaker [Photos]

It’s been a rough year for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. From tearing his achilles in the NBA Finals to being one of hundreds of thousands of Americans to catch The Rona, the Slim Reaper just can’t seem to catch a break these days.



Still, the sneaker show must go on and Nike is getting ready to drop their latest installment into their KD collection as the KD13 is only a week and change away from hitting the streets. Made for balling on the court to basically any other kind of athletic activity, the new slick silhouette features a “kidney-shaped Zoom unit placed in the forefoot beneath the full-length Air Zoom strobel.”

But that’s not all. Taking some Nike technology from it’s predecessor, the 13’s will include a familiar feature with new placement.

“Where the KD12 used double-stacked Zoom underneath the heel for a plush ride, the double-stacked forefoot Zoom of the KD13, whether it’s a hesitation dribble or a pivot into a turnaround jumper.”

Oh, it’s gonna be lit.

Unfortunately for most of us, The Rona has everyone living under a quarantined reality which has led many governors to remove basketball hoops from ball courts and have even locked down public parks for everyone’s safety. So unless you have access to a private basketball court you won’t be able to test these bad boys out for a minute.

But once we get over this pandemic and slowly get back to our everyday way of life, best believe you’ll see a few of these KD13’s running up and down the court.

Hopefully that’ll be sooner rather than later.

Until then peep pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair when they drop this April 17 on Nike.com and other retailers.