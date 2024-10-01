PlayStation Network Suffers Massive Outage
PlayStation Network Back Online After Massive Outage, Gamers Had Flashbacks of 2011
PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 console users are now able to play online games again following a massive outage on Sony’s gaming network that started on Monday night. The official PSN Service Status page confirms that “all services are up and running” now, after previously warning users that they “might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features.”
“This problem has now been resolved,” said a message posted by the Japanese Ask PlayStation customer support account. “We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”
1. HA!
2. Very unserious people on X, lol
3. HOWLING
4. SMH
5. Wild
6. Bruh
7.
8. Will we ever learn what really happened ?
9. It's been a roller coaster ride
10. Imagine that
11.
12. LOL
13.
Stories From Our Partners
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash