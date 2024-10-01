Subscribe
PlayStation Network Suffers Massive Outage

PlayStation Network Back Online After Massive Outage, Gamers Had Flashbacks of 2011

Published on October 1, 2024
JAPAN-ECONOMY-BUSINESS-GAMES-TECHNOLOGY-SONY

Source: PHILIP FONG / Getty / PlayStation Network

PlayStation owners were stressed last night because they couldn’t get any online gaming in. The issue has been resolved, but if you checked on your favorite gamer last night, they were probably mad because the PlayStation Network was down.
Sony did not reveal the cause of last night’s massive outage, which lasted around eight hours. It barely acknowledged that it was happening, only sending a message to users that the issue was resolved. Per The Verge:

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 console users are now able to play online games again following a massive outage on Sony’s gaming network that started on Monday night. The official PSN Service Status page confirms that “all services are up and running” now, after previously warning users that they “might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features.”

“This problem has now been resolved,” said a message posted by the Japanese Ask PlayStation customer support account. “We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

The outage prevented users from signing in, playing multiplayer games, or playing single-player games that required online connectivity. It’s been a somewhat rough week for PlayStation, with the shaky PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection preorder event, a bug plastering ads on the new PlayStation 5 home screen, and now this situation that surely gave PlayStation 5 and 4 owners flashbacks of the 2011 PSN outage that lasted for 23 days after the service was hacked. Again, Sony has yet to reveal the cause of the massive outage, but one user on X, formerly Twitter, claims PSN was hacked allegedly.
We shall see if Sony ever admits what happened; until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.

