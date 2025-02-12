State of Play: ‘Soras,’ ‘Directive 8020,’ ‘Tides of Annihilation’ & Other Big Announcements

The latest PlayStation State of Play presentation arrived, and plenty of games were shown during the presentation. We already knew that Tides of Annihilation Related Stories ‘Marvel Tōken: Fighting Souls,’ ‘Pragmata,’ ‘Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound & More PlayStation State of Play Announcements

Per PlayStation Blog: Players will take on the role of Gwendolyn, who wields the power of a mysterious gray fog that can manifest two spectral knights at her side. Each knight has a distinct combat role. Whether it’s charging into battle, defending against attacks, or unleashing devastating combos, players will need to strategically choose which knights to summon based on their preferred gameplay style and the challenges they face. Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The interplay between Gwendolyn and the knights creates a dynamic, fast-paced, and deeply engaging combat experience. It’s a system that our team (veterans from top game studios) fell in love with during internal playtests. The game’s description reads, “When the streets of London are engulfed by an Outworld invasion, the only survivor, Gwendolyn, discovers a mysterious power to command the legendary Knights of the Round Table. Driven by vengeance and the desperate need to save her sister, she embarks on a high-stakes journey across two worlds: a shattered modern London and the mythical Avalon. Unleash the power of mythical spectral knights, battle colossal foes in iconic landmarks, and uncover the truth behind the Gray Fog in this thrilling action-adventure inspired by Arthurian legend. Can you master Gwendolyn’s powers and decide the fate of two worlds? ” Tides of Annihilation has no firm release date, but it’s coming soon. Soras Fans of Returnal have been salivating for a new game from Housemarque. Granted, they wanted a sequel, but that’s not going to happen for now. However, we are getting a new game in Saros that looks like it will have the same vibes as Returnal, which made it an instant classic with gamers. “Saros is an action game with the haunting story of a lost off-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse. You play as Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for. Our goal is to create an emotional and powerful character study that explores the cost it takes to create a new future,” Gregory Louden, Creative Director, Housemarque, said about the game. Like Returnal, Saros will also feature a unique death mechanic, but what separates the games apart is the permanent resources and progression that will make “every death valuable,” Louden explained. We can expect to see more of this game later this year. The Cassiopeiais the initial survey ship sent to scout our chosen planet.Think of it as a test run: the Cassiopeiais fully outfitted as a colony craft but is flying with a vastly reduced crew. Their mission is to test every procedure onboard without ever touching down on the planet they’ve been sent to orbit. However, people familiar with our games will know that our characters never have it easy and in Directive 8020 it will all start to go wrong very quickly and with very deadly consequences. The crew awakens from their four-year hyper sleep to a hull breach, a murder, and some extremely suspicious crew activity – all of which culminates in the ship crash landing on the planet. Across the game, you’ll explore the claustrophobic, stranded wreck of the Cassiopeia. It is a dark, terrifying location that is slowly being consumed by something entirely alien. You’ll navigate broken rooms, desolate corridors and vents, and even negotiate the inhospitable terrain of the planet itself, never knowing what lurks round the next corner. Directive 8020 launches in October. Oh, but wait, there are more announcements. You can peep the rest in the gallery below. Directive 8020 launches in October. Oh, but wait, there are more announcements. You can peep the rest in the gallery below.

1. MindsEye – Reveal Gameplay Trailer Play as Jacob Diaz, a former soldier fitted with The MindsEye, a mysterious neural implant that haunts him with fragmented memories of a covert mission that changed his life forever. Fight to uncover the truth in a world where AI, high-tech experimentation, and unchecked military power shape every encounter. Jacob isn’t the only one searching for answers, forces working in the shadows may be more powerful and dangerous than he ever imagined. Get ready for intense combat – on foot, behind the wheel, and in the air – where every decision can mean the difference between survival and defeat.

2. MindsEye – Reveal Story Trailer Introducing Jacob Diaz, a former soldier fitted with The MindsEye, a mysterious neural implant that haunts him with fragmented memories of a covert mission that changed his life forever. Fight to uncover the truth in a world where AI, high-tech experimentation, and unchecked military power shape every encounter. Jacob isn’t the only one searching for answers, forces working in the shadows may be more powerful and dangerous than he ever imagined. Get ready for intense combat – on foot, behind the wheel, and in the air – where every decision can mean the difference between survival and defeat.

3. Metal Eden – Reveal Trailer Dive into the dystopian future of METAL EDEN, an adrenaline-rush sci-fi FPS. Play as the hyper unit ASKA, an advanced battle android on a suicide mission to rescue the citizens’ cores from the vast monolithic city Moebius – once a hopeful new home for humanity now turned into cybernetic warfare.

4. Abiotic Factor – Console Announce Trailer Abiotic Factor is a survival crafting experience for 1-6 players set in the depths of an underground research facility. Caught between paranormal containment failure, a military crusade, and chaos from a dozen realms, the world’s greatest minds must survive against the universe’s biggest threats. Abiotic Factor is coming to PS5 and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in Summer 2025.

5. Blue Prince – Announce Trailer Blue Prince is a genre-bending, atmospheric, architectural adventure where you explore an ever-changing manor of 45 shifting rooms. Discover secrets and mysteries in a house you build, one room at a time. Each door is a decision. And each room you pick adds another layer of strategy, puzzles and exploration to your adventure. As you unlock more and more rooms with each passing day, the question asked is – Can you find the mysterious Room 46?

6. Stellar Blade x Goddess of Victory – Nikke DLC Trailer Discover the new Stellar Blade DLC – GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE and get ready for the upcoming PC release of Stellar Blade. Coming June 2025 only on PS5® console and PC. Purchase and game progression required to unlock.

7. Days Gone Remastered – Announce Trailer Available on PS5 April 25, 2025. New content also available on PC as Broken Road DLC April 25, 2025.

8. Dreams of Another – Announce Trailer Dreams of Another is a third-person exploration-action game built around the theme, “There is no creation without destruction.” Rather than destroying objects by shooting—as in traditional shooting games—here, your shots materialize and rebuild the world. This unconventional mechanic offers a gameplay experience that challenges the norms of the genre and invites players into a whole new dimension. Uncover the thoughts, emotions, and secrets, piecing together the mysteries of this dreamlike world and navigate the liminal space between dreams and reality.

9. Lies of P: Overture – Announcement Trailer Before the Awakening, Lies the Truth. Lies of P: Overture is a dramatic prequel to the acclaimed Lies of P, transporting you to the city of Krat in its final days of haunting late-19th-century Belle Époque beauty. On the brink of the Puppet Frenzy massacre, you follow the legendary Stalker—a mysterious guide—through untold stories and chilling secrets. As Geppetto’s deadly puppet, you’ll journey through Krat and its surroundings, uncover hidden backstories, and face epic battles that shape the past and future of Lies of P.

10. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance – Announcement Trailer The iconic SHINOBI returns August 29, 2025 in an all-new 2D action platformer with a unique hand-drawn look created by the team behind the hit brawler Streets of Rage 4. Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi, master of the ninja arts. After finding your village burned to the ground and your clan turned into stone, you must set off on a quest for vengeance, ready to face an unparalleled evil and avenge your clan. EXECUTE THE NINJA ARTS WITH PRECISION Wield your vast ninja arsenal including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes. MASTER THE WAY OF THE SHINOBI Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths. JOURNEY THROUGH A STYLISTIC NEW WORLD Venture through more than a dozen unique and visually striking stages, from military bases to a scorching desert, challenging platforming puzzles, and hidden secrets.

11. Monster Hunter Wilds – Launch Trailer Prepare for thrilling hunts on the horizon and beyond with the latest Monster Hunter Wilds pre-launch trailer, set to the signature series theme: “Proof of a Hero.” The next generation of Capcom’s critically acclaimed series begins on PS5, February 28, 2025.

12. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Announce Trailer Race across land, sea, air, space, and time in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate machine to match your racing style, unlock special skills to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items for the win!

13. Digimon Story Time Stranger – Announcement Trailer The latest installment in the Digimon Story series, Digimon Story Time Stranger, is set to be released 2025! In this JRPG, players will embark on an adventure that spans across worlds and even time itself. From the human world to the Digital World, collect and raise a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles. Explore the eternal bond between humans and Digimon to unravel the mystery of your world’s collapse – and save it once again.

14. Lost Soul Aside – Pre-Order Trailer Fight to save your world. Save your sister. Save your soul. Embark on an epic odyssey to save your sister and the whole of humankind from dimensional invaders. Pre-order Lost Soul Aside from February 19th.

15. Dave the Diver – Ichiban's Holiday DLC Announcement Trailer Ichiban ventures into the Blue Hole, in hopes for a much-needed getaway. But he’s in for more than just a holiday— unsettled threats and new, unforgettable friendships lie ahead! Get ready to join Ichiban and the Blue Hole crew for a wild ride in DAVE THE DIVER: Ichiban’s Holiday DLC, arriving in April.

16. WWE 2K25 – The Island Reveal Trailer For the first time in WWE 2K franchise history, step outside the ropes and onto The Island. In this immersive WWE-themed world, complete quests, take on challenges, compete in live events, and upgrade and customize your MySUPERSTAR through multiple storyline chapters.

Break free in Borderlands 4 on Sep. 23, 2025 💥 Get a glimpse of some of the new movement abilities, devastating action skills, and killer loot that awaits you on the dangerous new planet Kairos. The full Borderlands 4 gameplay reveal will debut during a State of Play coming later this spring. Borderlands 4 is a mayhem-fueled looter shooter, jam-packed with billions of weapons, outrageous enemies, and intense co-op action. Explore a dangerous hidden planet Kairos as one of four new badass Vault Hunters. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now, a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts, with new traversal mechanics like: double jumping, gliding, dodging, fixed-point grappling, and more. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old.

18. Split Fiction – Story Trailer Learn about the power of friendship in Split Fiction, a boundary-pushing co-op adventure from Hazelight Studios, the masterminds behind It Takes Two. The heroes of Split Fiction, Mio and Zoe, don’t get along at first, but soon enough they become each other’s only hopes. This journey will throw unexpected twists at them and if they want to make it through, they’ll need to have each other’s backs. Playing as Mio or Zoe, you’ll encounter bizarre situations as the two traverse stories born from their own wild imaginations. Most importantly – they’ll face it all together. Invite a friend to play online for free with Friend’s Pass*! As long as one of you owns the game, both of you can play. *Friend’s Pass requires installation of the Friend’s Pass and applicable platform account. Online play requires a friend on any platform. One user must own the full game in order for the co-op player to play the full game.

Gameplay and release date announcement for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic.

20. Hell is Us If war is the closest we get to hell on earth, it’s because Earth harbors the worst of demons: humankind. Discover Hell is Us , an action-adventure game set in a war-torn country, where players must unravel the mysteries of their past and confront the human darkness that fuels the chaos. Hell is Us will be available on PlayStation 5 on September 4, 2025.

21. The Midnight Walk Discover the stunning, handcrafted world of The Midnight Walk, a dark fantasy adventure arriving on PS5 and PS VR2 on May 8, 2025. Become The Burnt One, befriend a lost lantern creature named Potboy, and use his flame to light your way through a conflicting world of wonder and horror, made entirely from real-life clay. Use stealth, cunning and a few tricks up your sleeve to survive and outsmart the many monsters eager to devour your little friend’s flame and experience five tales of fire and darkness, featuring an incredible cast of odd characters. PlayStation Plus members can pre-order for 10% discount: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/c…

22. Darwin's Paradox! – Reveal Trailer Embark on an extraordinary adventure in Darwin’s Paradox! coming to PS5 later this year. Play as Darwin, an octopus snatched from the sea and trust into a mysterious food factory, in this action adventure platformer. Wishlist now!

23. Warriors: Abyss – Launch Trailer Descend into the Inferno WARRIORS x Roguelite Action Take command of historic and masterful warriors by challenging countless swarms of enemies. Through victory and defeat, traverse the merciless trials of hell. WARRIORS: Abyss available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4!

24. Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny – Pre-Order Announcement Trailer Reclaim your destiny. Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny returns with higher resolution graphics and modernised controls to perform issen critical counter attacks and intense swordplay. Experience this dramatic revege story set in Feudal Japan.

25. Onimusha: Way of the Sword – 1st Trailer: Protagonist A new protganist and story emerges in the all-new entry in Capcom’s Onimusha series, Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Enter: the unyielding Miyamoto Musashi who will dazzle foes with his masterful swordplay. Coming to PlayStation 5 in 2026!