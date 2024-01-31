‘Sonic X Shadow Generations,’ ‘Stellar Blade’ & More PlayStation State of Play Annoucements

Hideo Kojima and his show-stealing Death Stranding 2 On The Beach trailer and announcing his new game Physint were not the only announcements during PlayStation’s first State of Play broadcast.
Plenty of bangers were announced during the 40-minute broadcast that gamers can look forward to playing on their PS5 consoles.
Let’s dive into them.
Sonic X Shadow Generations
Fans of Sonic didn’t expect this one. SEGA announced Sonic X Shadow Generations, “a complete remaster of the original Sonic Generations for the latest console era,” that will also feature a brand new campaign for Shadow featuring never-before-seen powers and abilities.
Per SEGA:
SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS features a brand-new Shadow story campaign where his old nemesis, Black Doom, returns and threatens to take over the world. Players also can look forward to a full remaster of Sonic Generations, which combines nostalgia from the iconic 2D era of Sonic with the excitement of modern 3D Sonic gameplay, plus new challenges and more bonus content.
Sonic X Shadow Generations is not a PlayStation-exclusive title. It will also be released digitally and physically in Autumn 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and PC.
Stellar Blade
Per PlayStation:
Stellar Blade follows the journey of Eve, a warrior who descends from an off-world Colony to defeat the Naytibas, hhumanity’senemy that suddenly emerged on Earth. The Naytibas appear to be attacking the human race at the will of a higher entity composed of Alpha and an Elder, but no one really knows about their origin.
The protagonist, Eve, finds herself in a devastated world where she meets Adam, a survivor left on Earth, and Lily, a member of a previous airborne squad. Together they join forces in battle against the Naytibas. Along the way, EEve’sparty works with the surviving citizens gathered in the last human city, Xion.
More trailers from the State of Play broadcast are in the gallery below.
1. Helldivers 2 – Report for Duty Trailer | PS5 & PC Games
Brought to you by the Super Earth Ministry of Truth. Undivided attention is mandatory. The fight for Super Earth begins soon Helldivers. It’s not too late to sign up. Help us take down the alien threat and replace it with that sweet Democracy.
Join the Helldivers and fight for freedom with friends across a hostile galaxy in this fast, frantic third-person co-op shooter.
Available February 8, 2024 on PS5 and Steam!
2. Zenless Zone Zero – State of Play Announcement Video | PS5 Games
PlayStation 5 version in development!
Dear citizens, a new route to New Eridu is currently under construction.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Thank you for your support and understanding. We look forward to seeing you in New Eridu!
3. Foamstars – Season Information Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games
One week to go until the Foamstars Party kicks off!
Foamstars slides in the February Monthly Games line-up on PlayStation®Plus from February 6!
All PlayStation Plus members can play Foamstars on PS4 and PS5 at no extra cost upon redeeming the game in the month of February.
Get ready for the foam-blasting frenzy! Ahead of launch, let the foam begin with the Foamstars Season Information Announce Trailer to get a glimpse of the regular updates flying in. On top of ranked matches and limited-time content, additional characters, maps, and modes will be released throughout the year alongside cosmetic items to personalize your experience.
4. Dave The Diver – State of Play Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games
Dave The Diver is finally coming to PlayStation in April 2024!
And that’s not all – a Free Godzilla DLC will be released in May, introducing even more enormous threats lurking in the depths.
Prepare to meet the King of the Monsters in the Blue Hole.
5. V Rising – Announce Trailer | PS5 Games
V Rising is an immersive Vampire Action RPG Survival Game with Castle Building. Awaken after hundreds of years of slumber, weakened and thirsty for blood.
Explore a vast open world of dark horrors and, worse: the deadly sunlight. Raise a mighty castle worthy of your name, and convert the most promising humans into thralls to serve within it. Pillage villages raid bandit camps and traverse the territories of supernatural beasts. Drink their blood to steal their knowledge and power to become the greatest predator of them all. Live your dream, become their nightmare!
Will you be the next Dracula?
6. Silent Hill: The Short Message – Launch Trailer | PS5 Games
Fear Will Take You
Following messages from her friend Maya, Anita finds herself at a crumbling apartment block, infamous for rumors of suicides. Drawn inside, Anita soon finds her sense of reality shattered as she encounters bizarre, otherworldly spaces, haunted by a twisted monster. Maya’s message was clear — “”can’t leave til you find it”” — but what is it that Anita is really looking for?
An all-new, modern Silent Hill experience, powered by the latest in game technology, now available free to play exclusively on PlayStation® 5.
7. Silent Hill 2 – Combat Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games
Latest Silent Hill 2 Trailer Revealed
Take a look at new gameplay footage in this trailer, including what to expect from the improved and modernized combat.
Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her…
“My name… is Maria,” the woman smiles. Her face, her voice… She’s just like her. Experience a master-class in psychological survival horror―lauded as the best in the series―on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds.
8. Judas – Story Trailer | PS5 Games
Ghost Story Games’ upcoming narrative first-person shooter from the creator of BioShock. Will you fix what you broke? Or leave it all to burn.
9. Metro Awakening – Reveal Trailer | PS VR2 Games
Vertigo Games brings the post-apocalyptic world of Metro to PS VR2 in 2024!
Metro Awakening is a story-driven first person adventure built exclusively for VR that blends atmospheric exploration, stealth and combat. Powered by the immersive features of PlayStation 5, PS VR2 and Dual Sense, Metro Awakening offers you the most immersive METRO experience yet.
The survivors of nuclear Armageddon cling to existence in the buried subways of the Moscow Metro – civilization’s last refuge and tomb, where ghosts and spirits haunt the living in this man-made purgatory. You are Serdar, a doctor and a rationalist, braving the darkness, crippling radiation and deadly threats of the Metro in the search for your wife and the medication she so desperately needs. As your courage and sanity are pushed to the limit you must learn to walk the line between life and death, the spirit and the material world, and awaken the being you will become…
10. Legendary Tales – Announce Trailer | PS VR2 Games
Legendary Tales is a next generation ARPG for PSVR, a dungeon crawling adventure where you and a group of friends can travel together into the dungeon and defeat monsters, collect loot and explore the mysteries of the corrupted land.
Legendary Tales offers;
-Physics based fighting system. A fun and responsive fighting style that will change depending on your weapon and your own fighting style.
-Random number generated items give you the opportunity to collect and try out an almost limitless number of weapons.
-A crafting system that will expand your weapons list even further!
-If you’re not interested in weapons you can get invested in the Legendary Tales magic system and blast enemies with heat, ice and darkness.
-You can play Legendary Tales alone or with friends! Co-op multiplayer lets you go into the dungeon with up to 4 players.
-An Attribute system and skill tree provide a whole set of skills and abilities to work your way through and build a character that reflects your play style.
-Built from the ground up for VR to ensure a smooth play experience, Legendary Tales is a VR exclusive title.
11. Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Action Trailer | PS5 Games
Set forth on your grand adventure, Arisen!
12. Rise of the Ronin – Gameplay Overview | PS5 Games
FORGE YOUR FATE
Team Ninja Game Director – Fumihiko Yasuda dives into exclusive Rise of the Ronin gameplay, captured on PS5.
13. Until Dawn – Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games
Rebuilt and enhanced for PS5 consoles and PC – Until Dawn invites you to relive the nightmare, and immerse yourself in a gripping slasher horror where every decision can make the difference between life and death. Coming to PS5 and PC in 2024.
