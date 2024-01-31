‘Sonic X Shadow Generations,’ ‘Stellar Blade’ & More PlayStation State of Play Annoucements

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hideo Kojima and his show-stealing Death Stranding 2 On The Beach trailer and announcing his new game Physint were not the only announcements during PlayStation’s first State of Play broadcast.

Plenty of bangers were announced during the 40-minute broadcast that gamers can look forward to playing on their PS5 consoles.

Let’s dive into them.

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Fans of Sonic didn’t expect this one. SEGA announced Sonic X Shadow Generations, “a complete remaster of the original Sonic Generations for the latest console era,” that will also feature a brand new campaign for Shadow featuring never-before-seen powers and abilities.

Per SEGA:

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS features a brand-new Shadow story campaign where his old nemesis, Black Doom, returns and threatens to take over the world. Players also can look forward to a full remaster of Sonic Generations, which combines nostalgia from the iconic 2D era of Sonic with the excitement of modern 3D Sonic gameplay, plus new challenges and more bonus content.

Sonic X Shadow Generations is not a PlayStation-exclusive title. It will also be released digitally and physically in Autumn 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and PC.

Stellar Blade

Per PlayStation:

Stellar Blade follows the journey of Eve, a warrior who descends from an off-world Colony to defeat the Naytibas, hhumanity’senemy that suddenly emerged on Earth. The Naytibas appear to be attacking the human race at the will of a higher entity composed of Alpha and an Elder, but no one really knows about their origin.

The protagonist, Eve, finds herself in a devastated world where she meets Adam, a survivor left on Earth, and Lily, a member of a previous airborne squad. Together they join forces in battle against the Naytibas. Along the way, EEve’sparty works with the surviving citizens gathered in the last human city, Xion.

