Polaris Is Looking To Bring More Riders Into The Power Sports World With 2020 Slingshot Model

Polaris’ unique open-air, three-wheeled vehicle the Slingshot caught the attention of both motorcycle lovers and car enthusiasts alike when it first hit the roads back in 2014. Now in 2020, the Slingshot is back with some new twists (one in particular) that Polaris hopes will lure in even more riders.

Since its release, the Slingshot has amassed a unique following who immediately gravitated towards its one-of-a-kind look and design. Stil one aspect limited it to just a select group of people, manual transmission lovers. With the arrival of the 2020 Slingshot SL and R, Polaris is looking to grow its community of riders with its most significant addition, an optional automatic transmission (AutoDrive), among other improvements.

During a press trip back in January, I had the opportunity to speak with Polaris’ Senior Lead Industrial Designer, Tiger Bracy, about the new Slingshot and why the company decided to include an automatic transmission option in the vehicle. The answer took me by surprise a bit because Bracy feels the manual transmission will become a thing of the past (sorry manual lovers) in our lifetime and that adding an automatic transmission was something the company always wanted to do. But he also pointed out that if you’re not willing to let manual go, the Slingshot will still continue to use it.

“We’ve always wanted to have it (AutoDrive) from 5 years ago when we launched,” Bracy revealed.” It’s just something we couldn’t build and adapt right away based on the product portfolio and what he had access to. So we wanted to make sure we took our time and got it right,” he explained. “And again, once we launched, it would be ignorant for me to say we knew how well it would be received when you’re putting something out there like that. It’s like well, make sure people like this, will buy it, and we knew right away we’re missing a whole part of the population that can’t drive manual, same thing with cars. In our lifetime, you will see the manual unfortunately disappear, a good thing for Slingshot we’re gonna continue it, so you’re gonna have AutoDrive, but you’ll still have manuals as well. So a lot of car aficionados who made this turn to want to buy a Slingshot for fun because they can’t buy a car with manual any more.”

That’s not the only update to the Slingshot. The SL and R models have some serious power under its hood thanks to Polaris Industries’ first four-cylinder engine, the ProStar 2.0L. The SL packs 178 horsepower with an astounding 8500 RPM, the R model sports a maximum 8500 RPM but boasts an impressive 203 peak horsepower at 8250 RPM. That is an increase of 30 horsepower from its predecessor.

The cockpit also gets a fresh redesign with a new Ride Command infotainment system with a new display and a quad-core processor that provides the driver with faster and more responsive interaction. Ride Command also displays vital vehicle information, and easily pairs with your phone via two USB ports or Bluetooth. Optional on the SL, but standard on the R model is a GPS system that can help you determine or build the quickest or most scenic routes via waypoints.

You can also control the Slingshot’s all-new drive modes through the Ride Command system or through a button conveniently placed red button located on the right side of the new steering wheel. If you ever have seen Men In Black, the urge to press the button that puts the shifts the Slingshot from a cruising vehicle with “Comfort mode” to the more fun “Slingshot mode,” which gives the driver a “sporty, connected, high-revving driving experience.”

Aesthetically, the new Slingshot’s exterior got upgraded as well with a new refreshed front end that features a bold new signature look. The 2020 Slingshot features new front accent lighting, updated LED headlights with its signature taillights. Bracy revealed during our sitdown that the frontend lights are his favorite feature and we totally understand why.

“The signature look that it has right now is something we always wanted, but we didn’t get when we first released it,” Bracy said.” The lighting completes the vehicle when it’s coming at you or going away from you, you know precisely what is, and the closeout panels make the frontend look lower and more aerodynamic, so it’s a huge win.”

One thing that 2020 Slingshot has in common with its predecessor is the ability for riders to customize their rides. The SL and R expand on that with new Slingshot Engineered Accessories. 2020 Slingshot owners can look forward to 23 new accessories that are curated into three different collections named Design, The Weekender, and Premier series that help drivers make their Slingshots stand out from the rest.

During the trip, not only was I able to pick Bracy’s brain but was able to see 2020 Slingshot up close and personal. I was also allowed to take the new Slingshot model for a spin along with a group of other media outlets and influencers that included our Bossip fam, professional BMX rider Nigel Sylvester and more. Polaris brought us out to Sin City, aka Las Vegas, to introduce us to its new toy. Being that I never drove one of the three-wheeled motorcycles before, I was actually a perfect choice for this excursion.

Polaris bussed us out to the Hoover Dam Lodge, just minutes away from the iconic landmark where our Slingshots for the day and customized helmets waited for us.

Once the rules were explained to us and directions were laid out how to operate the vehicle, we all rolled out one by one, hitting the open Nevada roads. Immediately I totally understood why people love the Slingshot so much as the cool air hits you as you cruise and take in the sights.

The one aspect that I walked away with following my test drive that took us all the way to Arizona State line is the need for the open cockpit. Besides all the bells and whistles that make the three-wheeled vehicle unique, the open-air cockpit keeps it from feeling like a car, hence why Brazy revealed to me that despite being asked about it, he wouldn’t consider closing the cockpit on future models.

Based on my personal experience with the 2020 Slingshot and its inclusion of AutoDrive, I would seriously consider purchasing one. Now being that I live in an apartment in Brooklyn and don’t have the luxury of a garage, keeping it tucked away till the summer would be a costly experience. So if I ever upgrade to a house, consider the Slingshot copped.

If you’re currently considering owning one, the 2020 Slingshot SL with AutoDrive starts at $26,499 and comes in either Red Pearl and Blue Steel paint finishes. The R model will cost you $30,999 for a manual and $32,699 for AutoDrive with both options coming in Stealth Black and Miami Blue paint schemes.

You can pre-order your 2020 Slingshot at PolarisSingshot.Com, the new models will officially begin shipping to U.S. dealers this spring. For more photos from our experience and of the 2020 Slingshot, hit the gallery below.

—

Photos: Polaris / Slingshot / Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz / Devin Stinson