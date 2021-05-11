Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Seen With Trans Woman, Twitter Sleuths On The Case

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We would like to begin this post by saying that it doesn’t matter who someone wants to date and folks should truly mind their business, but we still have to report on the chatter. Pooh Shiesty, one of the hottest rappers out today, was allegedly seen with a trans woman and Twitter sleuths are on the case.

Given that we’re a bit late getting to this news bit, some facts are becoming harder to obtain.

What we’ve discovered so far is that a man thought to be Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrell Williams Jr., was allegedly in bed with a transgender woman by the name of Nicki P. The video obscures the man’s face but a 1017 chain was said to be a dead giveaway by fans and observers. Shiesty is part of Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records outfit.

The video in question had a caption that read, “Wit yo favorite rapper ! Literally ! Thanks for the AP DADDY.”

An Instagram page for Nicki P has since been deleted but screen grabs and the like have been shared widely across social media and we’ve got comments from all angles listed down below.

For the record, transphobia is not the wave. Cut it out, people.

Pooh Shiesty caught wind of all the chatter and initially tweeted, “Can’t no internet tell u who I’m f*ckn” and later deleted. The “Back In Blood” star came back with another tweet that read, “Go Play with somebody who ain’t gone kill you.

Shiesty then added, “And on that man on my face I ain’t comment that [100! emoji] that’s my response.”

While there’s little in the way of confirmation available, it could be assumed that the man in the video is not Pooh Shiesty and this could be an elaborate hoax. Either way, Twitter has a lot of thoughts on the matter and we’ve got those in the gallery.

