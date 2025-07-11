Subscribe
Close
News

Popeyes Serves McDonald’s With Hilarious A.I. Diss Track

Popeyes Serves McDonald’s Five Piece and A Side of Bars In New A.I. Diss Track

Published on July 11, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Popeyes Serves McDonald’s Five Piece and A Side of Bars In New A.I. Diss Track

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

Popeyes isn’t playing any games with McDonald’s. The Louisiana-born chicken spot just dropped its new Chicken Wraps for a limited time, and right when fans were loving the heat, McDonald’s came sliding in with the return of their Snack Wraps. Coincidence? Popeyes says nah, that’s a straight-up “fowl move.” In true 2025 fashion, with an A.I.-powered diss track. Yep, the chain brought in artificial intelligence to write and rap a whole track going straight at Ronald McDonald, and it’s packed with flavor, jokes, and bars.
This wasn’t just audio, either. The diss came with a wild animated video where Ronald’s looking lost in the kitchen, goofy as ever, while Popeyes characters bring the heat with lines about real ingredients, bold spice, and who’s really running the chicken game.

Related Stories

One line that’s already gone viral “Food be tasting funny when the clown be in the kitchen.” It’s a direct hit, throwing shade at McDonald’s Snack Wraps and putting Popeyes’ quality front and center. The A.I.-generated lyrics don’t hold back. They flex hard on crispy chicken done right, real seasoning blends, and wraps that “don’t tap out.” Meanwhile, Ronald is shown stumbling through recipes, looking clueless while a flashy chicken in a Popeyes apron stunts with confidence. Popeye’s social media team may be giving Wendy’s team a run for their money. This diss track is just the latest example of how the brand keeps its name in the conversation, and its wraps in everyone’s hands. Whether you’re team Popeyes or just here for the roast, one thing’s clear, this beef—well, chicken—is cooked to perfection.
Check out some of the funniest reactions to the diss track below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

mcdonalds popeyes

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Cardi B

    Tis' The Season: Star's X-Mas Trees Are Stealing The Holiday Spotlight

    Bossip
    Destiny's Child

    Black Christmas Classics: 10 Soulful Santa-Approved Songs For Your X-Mas Playlist

    Bossip
    Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025

    Puka Nucua Says Concussions Aren't Real Just Days After Antisemitic Blunder, Social Media Has a Headache

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close