‘Power’ Villain Kanan Goes To That Big Rich Town In The Sky Or Below, Twitter Mourns

We knew someone was going to die this season on Power, but we did not think it would be the hood boogeyman Kanan. Well, at least this early. Power fans were thrown for a loop when he went out like a G on last night’s episode of the hit Starz show.

Get the strap!

Kanan’s run of double-crossing and working his way back to the top has come to an end. The man who has literally been shot at numerous times and set on fire has finally met his demise. Here’s the catch, it wasn’t Ghost or Tommy that took out the show’s best villain not named Milan, it was a combination of his admiration for his nemesis’ son Tariq, Tasha using Riq to set him up again and few slugs from police officers.

Now to his credit, before he went to the big rich town in the sky or below, he told his young protege that he was not going back to prison he stayed true to that. Unfortunately for him that meant going out on a stretcher.

Love or hate him, despite knowing Riq helped set him up; you had to admire the fact that Kanan stayed true to his word and didn’t kill the young bull like he did his son Shawn. Before his death, he told Riq that he was the son wished he had. A thought that will probably linger in the back of the oldest St.Patrick child as he continues his trek down the wrong path.

Kanan told Tariq he’d never do him like he did Shawn and he stayed true to that to the very end #Powertv #PowerStarz pic.twitter.com/61JEqY76OW — kiera (@KlERA612) August 26, 2018

I hated Kanan the whole series but his last moments were my favourite cause he stayed loyal to Tariq after everything #PowerTV — ImANation (@you_august) August 26, 2018

The character we all have come to hate due to his nefarious actions surprisingly earned a lot of viewers respect and was mourned on Twitter after his Christmas was finally canceled.

Did anyone else’s heart break when Kanan spit up blood, crashed the car, and died? 😩 #PowerTV #powerstarz — A real one 🇯🇲 🇺🇸 (@TheBachel0rette) August 26, 2018

These niggas took a week off to come back and rip my fucking heart out #PowerTv — Dee Eastwood (@Lucky_Daye) August 26, 2018

RIP Kanan, you went out like a real one like Cleo #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/X6wIHuNuk1 — J. B. (@JBQochran) August 26, 2018

Sighs, we very much wanted it to be Dre to die honestly, but if there is any silver lining here, he has his more significant problems to worry about right now like Diego’s head found in his club’s freezer. With only two episodes left in the season, we are curious to see how Kanan’s death changes things for the better and worse. Hey, Floyd you still think this season of Power is garbage?

We most certainly did lose a real one, if you need to process again the events of last night’s episode you can check out our recap. To see more reactions from Kanan’s passing and the episode check out the gallery below.

—

Photo: Starz