GALLERY

President Donald Trump TACO Memes Gain Traction Online

Published on May 30, 2025
Annabelle Gordon President Donald Trump has a penchant for using nicknames and hurling insults at folks, especially those who aren’t politically aligned with him or his administration. TACO, an acronym that stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out,” is gaining traction online, and as a result, TACO is getting the meme treatment across social media.   TACO, coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armsrong, made its way to the ears of President Trump during a press event on Wednesday (May 28). A reporter asked Trump about the acronym, sparking a furious reply from the president, who demanded that he never get asked about the acronym again.

Because of Trump’s visible distaste for the acronym, savvy social media users and those who oppose President Trump seized upon the opportunity to dig in their heels with jokes, commentary, and memes as mentioned above. In an interview with CBC Radio’s As It Happens, Armstrong was asked if it were a dream that the acronym got floated during the midweek press event at the White House. From CBC: It’s not the dream, it’s the nightmare. The thing about Trump chickening out is that it’s good. Trump’s tariff policies are very bad and destructive, right? When I talk about TACO and Trump chickening out, I’m like, “There’s this good thing happening where he doesn’t follow through on these bad ideas.” I don’t think this is gonna happen, but I have this slight worry that now he knows the phrase, and it’s banging around in his head, he’ll stop chickening out, which is exactly the outcome I don’t want. As it stands, TACO is growing legs, especially on social media apps like X and Blue Sky. We’ve got some of those memes listed below. — Photo: The Washington Post / Getty

