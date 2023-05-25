HHW Gaming: PlayStation Officially Confirms Its “Project Q” Handheld, Here Is Everything We Know

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Its official PlayStation is dropping a handheld called “Project Q.”

In late April, Insider Gaming broke the news that PlayStation was sort of back in the handheld business with a new device rumored to be called “Q Lite.”

During the polarizing PlayStation Showcase, Jim Ryan officially unveiled the device called Project Q. The device basically serves as a companion accessory to your PS5 console, and it honestly feels like Sony is testing the handheld waters before diving completely in, hence why “Project” is in the name.

“We will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi,” Activision Blizzard acquisition hater and PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said during the tail end of the PlayStation Showcase.

“Internally known as ‘Project Q,’ it has an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller,” Ryan added.

The device, unfortunately, will feature an LCD screen, not an OLED, damn. But, it will run games at 1080p and 60fps over Wi-Fi, a press release notes.

It will also feature adaptive triggers and haptic feedback from the PS5’s exceptional DualSense Controller, so that’s a huge plus.

Now why did we call this a companion device to the PS5? Its primary function is to utilize the PS5’s remote play feature, allowing you to continue playing whatever you were playing on your PS5 console if you take action to another room.

So basically, you’re tethered to the console via Wi-Fi, but there is a market for Project Q because many people hate playing games on their phones.

Project Q’s Price & Release Date

The price and release date remain a mystery, but rumblings indicate it could arrive sometime this year. “Currently scheduled to release mid-late November 2023,” Tom Henderson, the same reporter who broke the news about Project Q’s existence, said in a tweet on Thursday.

Project Q’s success hinges on its price because many handhelds like Valve’s Steam Deck, the ASUS ROG, and smartphones can fully utilize Remote Play on the PS5.

There Was One More Announcement

Honestly, one of the best announcements of the night was the existence of the new PlayStation Earbuds. The new accessory does not have a name yet, and we don’t know how much it will cost, but if they offer anything close in quality to the Pulse 3D headset, sign us up.

There you have it. That’s a peak at the future of the PS5 in terms of accessories. Gamers had plenty to say about Project Q, many likening it to the Nintendo disaster that was the Wii U.

Will this flop on that level? Who knows. Project Q’s release is months away. Until then, you can see some of the reactions to the device in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Sony / Project Q