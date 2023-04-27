HHW Gaming: PlayStation Reportedly Is Working On New Handheld Called “Q Lite”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like PlayStation isn’t out of the handheld business after all.

Insider Gaming exclusively reports PlayStation is actively working on a new handheld console called the “Q Lite.” The video game website says it will not center around cloud gaming but will be an extension of the PS5 utilizing the console’s remote play function that the company has been hyping up as of late.

Per Insider Gaming:

Codenamed the Q Lite, the next PlayStation handheld is the next piece of Sony hardware that aims to be yet another piece of hardware that requires the PlayStation 5. Insider Gaming understands that the Q Lite is not a cloud-streaming device but instead uses Remote Play with the PlayStation 5.

According to the report, the Q Lite will feature adaptive streaming up to 1080p and 60FPS and require constant internet connectivity.

As for its look, Insider Gaming says it will look like a PS5 DualSense controller with “a massive 8-inch LCD touchscreen in the center.” It will also have adaptive triggers and support haptic feedback, plus all of the bells and whistles you come to expect for a portable gaming device.

The Q Lite Could Be A Part of The Second Phase of The PS5

The news of the Q Lite follows reports of Sony working on a PlayStation 5 Pro and PS5 console with a detachable disc drive, and it will arrive before both consoles.

All three devices could be a part of the “second phase of the PS5,” according to Jeff Grubb’s reporting. PlayStation is also said to be working on wireless earbuds called “Project Nomad,” a wireless headset called “Project Voyager,” and The Q Lite could all be coming very soon.

Sony officially discontinued its last portable device, the PS Vita, in 2019, leaving the impression the company is done with handheld consoles.

That appears not to be the case. Are you excited about Q Lite? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / Getty