HHW Gaming: PS4’s DualShock Controller Will Work With PS5 But Not With Next-Gen Games

Sony confirmed today (Aug.3) that the PS4 DualShock Controller will work with the PS5…but, of course, there is a catch.

In a blog post answering questions about the forthcoming console, Sony confirmed that the PS4 DualShock Controller can be used with the PS5, but it will not work with the console’s next-generation titles. In reply to the question if the PS4’s controllers will be compatible with Playstation 5 titles, the company responded:

“No, we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.”

Sony stated the PS4 DualShock controller and several third-party controllers “will work with supported PS4 games,” while not revealing those specific titles. In the post, the company also announced what previous generation accessories will work with the PS5 as well, and they include:

Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.

The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5 (the headset companion app is not compatible with PS5).

The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games.

Both the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5.

The PS4’s camera will also work with the PS5 as well.

Sony’s decision to go this route is sort of a change in its direction when it comes to how it approaches accessories from previous consoles working with next-gen systems. The highly-beloved PS3 controller was not compatible with the PS4 at all, so the company deciding to allow gamers to play with DualShock 4 controller on PS5 when playing PS4 titles is a big deal.

BUT, of course, there are those (mainly Xbox fans) who are using the announcement to shade Sony.

The new Dualshock 4 works on PS5 but not with PS5 games 😂🤣Seriously Sony is such a fail. Imagine the hate if this was on Xbox. 😉 — Dae Jim (LifeisXbox.eu 💚) (@Life_is_Xbox) August 3, 2020

But the majority of gamers feel no way about the decision and, in fact, honestly are not surprised that Sony requires you to use the DualSense controller to enjoy the new technology that will be featured in upcoming games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

We can chalk up these reactions to the news to the “console wars” brewing as both companies are prepping to the PS5 and Xbox Series X. You can peep them all in the gallery below.

Photo: Sony / PlayStation 5