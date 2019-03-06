R. Kelly’s ‘CBS This Morning’ Interview Airs, Twitter Gets R&Pee Singer Out The Paint

Tuesday night (March 5), teaser clips and images of R. Kelly‘s CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King hit the online airwaves and reactions were swift and passionate. This morning (March 6), the interview aired in full and Twitter is getting the Pied Piper of R&Pee out the paint.

Kelly sat down with King for 80 minutes yesterday and at one point, Kelly tearfully defended his actions while saying his accusers are lying on him in his words.

“I’m very tired of all of the lies. I’ve been hearing things, and you know, and seeing things on the blogs, and you know, you know, I’m just tired,” Kelly said early on. He was then asked by King by which lies caused him the most distress and he ran down a list of things.

“Oh my God. Um — all of them, got little girls trapped in the basement… helicopters over my house trying to rescue someone that doesn’t need rescuing because they’re not in my house,” Kelly added. “Handcuffing people, starving people. I have a harem, what you call it – a cult. I don’t even really know what a cult is. But I know I don’t have one.”

The trending topic #rkellyinterview took off this morning and boy, are they cooking R. Kelly right now. We’ve got some of the reactions below.

Photo: CBS News