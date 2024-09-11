Racist Candidate Said Haitians "Are Eating The Dogs" In Ohio
Racist Candidate Trump Said Haitians “Are Eating The Dogs” In Ohio, Xitter Mocks The Crazy
“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs!” yelled Trump. “The people that come in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.”
The moderators let him finish, and then fact-checked him—and it inadvertently was hilarious. Co-moderator David Muir said ABC News contacted the city manager of Springfield, who said there were “no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community.” To this, Trump interjected that he “seen people on television.”
Oh well, if he saw it on TV…—that was sarcasm. Muir then closed the deal saying, “I’m not taking this from television, I’m taking it from the city manager.”Is this your Orange King? Check out reactions to Trump’s wild accusations of pet homicide in the gallery.
“And then he said, ‘They’re eating the dogs! They’re eating the pets!'” pic.twitter.com/hwgDSejs1c— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) September 11, 2024
