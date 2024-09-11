Racist Candidate Trump Said Haitians “Are Eating The Dogs” In Ohio, Xitter Mocks The Crazy

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Donald Trump went full racist old man in his debate with VP Kamala Harris last night (September 10). One particular moment that will live in infamy is when he tapped into a debunked lie that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.Seriously.It started when Harris successfully baited Cheeto by clowning the dwindling crowd sizes of his rallies. While noting his use of movie characters (“You will see during the course of Trump‘s rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about how windmills cause cancer,” she said), she then lit him up with, “What you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early,” and that’s when his brain went on the fritz, allegedly.To this (as the moderators tried to move on), Trump responded that no one attends her rallies (which is a lie) and then when he finally proceeded to “answer” the question that was posed about immigration, things got…weird. The former president invoked an already debunked, egregiously racist hoax that Haitian immigrants are eating pet dogs in Springfield, which was amplified by JD Vance.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs!” yelled Trump. “The people that come in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.”

The moderators let him finish, and then fact-checked him—and it inadvertently was hilarious. Co-moderator David Muir said ABC News contacted the city manager of Springfield, who said there were “no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community.” To this, Trump interjected that he “seen people on television.”

Oh well, if he saw it on TV…—that was sarcasm. Muir then closed the deal saying, “I’m not taking this from television, I’m taking it from the city manager.”

“And then he said, ‘They’re eating the dogs! They’re eating the pets!'” pic.twitter.com/hwgDSejs1c — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) September 11, 2024

