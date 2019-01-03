R&Bigen King: Ginuwine Debuts Blacked Out Beard, Twitter Attacks

Ginuwine went ahead and debuted a new look—a full beard. The problem was it looks phony as hell and Twitter promptly attacked the crooner’s audacity.

We’re not denying that Ginuwine can grow a proper beard, but that ish on his face it looks like it’s of the Bigen or airbrush variety. Comments quickly, and hilariously, have started airing out the “Pony” singer for the err of his grooming ways.

Why, son?

Peep the best of the slander in the gallery. This one of y’all R&B Kings?