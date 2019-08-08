Red Bull Dance Your Style Stepped Through Boston, Winners Heading To Las Vegas

The Red Bull Dance Your Style competition is all about floor supremacy, and anyone can appreciate the energy in the building. The one-on-one street dance competition recently hit Boston (as well as New Orleans) and the winners will be heading to Las Vegas to see who is no. 1.

And that’s just on stateside as that winner (the finals are September 28 in Las Vegas) will eventually do battle in Paris to be crowned world champion on October 12.

But first in Boston, 16 dancers from a myriad of cities and styles converged at the iconic House of Blues at Fenway Park to battle it out.

There were performers like Princess Lockeroo who was hoping to put the spotlight on the Waackin dance style. “I’m here to rep my style,” she told Hip-Hop Wired. “It originated in the 1970’s in California, it was created by gay Black and Hispanic men, and it was created to Disco music. It was never really a battle style, it was about embattling confidence and accepting every part of yourself.”

She added, “It’s all about embracing and accepting your uniqueness [and] making the music come to life visually.

Then there was Uko Snowbunny who hails from ]Japan but came to NYC to take in Hip-Hop culture firsthand, and stayed. “You don’t see a boombox in Japan,” she told Hip-Hop Wired with a laugh. “Music is super inspiring to me. So if people can see in the music through me, because of I how I move, it’s just great.”

Sade Keinu, another NYC native from Brooklyn who also has worked with Kanye West, made it furthest along during the night’s competition. “I grew up in Brooklyn so that dancing life was definitely a part of me but I did a lot of choreography,” she told HHW. “I’m the happiest when I’m dancing. I can really release what I’m feeling. The difference in battling and freestyling (vs. choreography), there’s no boundaries.”

Ultimately, the night’s winner was Hurrikane, who came through with a technically savvy yet crowd-pleasing style that put him over the top.

“I feel great! The event was amazing. Really, my favorite part is being able to dance with all the contestants because honestly I look up to all of them and it’s unbelievable to be on the same floor as them,” he graciously said via a statement.

Check out photos from the competition below.