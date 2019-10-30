Reebok Connects With Bronze 56K For New Club C Revenge Skate Collection [Photos]

Reebok is continuing its resurgence as both a sports performance and fashion force, connecting with various designers and brands for fresh updates to its long line of classic kicks. The latest from the Boston-based sports apparel giant is a collaboration with Queens, N.Y. skate brand Bronze 56K with updates to the Club C Revenge shoe.

The Club C is one of Reebok’s lasting classic styles and the flair that Bronze 56K brought to the sneaker proves that this will be another must-have in the company’s sprawling line of innovated staples. The Club C Revenge, a well-known shoe in the skating world, and to work on another shoe was a no-brainer for Bronze 56K’s co-founder, Peter Sidlauskas.

“We were hyped to make another shoe with Reebok after the success of the first one,” Sidlauskas said. “You don’t often see Reebok showcased in skateboarding, so it was nice to work with a brand that feels relatively unique to us.”

The Reebok X Bronze 56K FW19 Club C Revenge was co-created with top fashion designer Alex Dymond. The two colorways offered are an all-white with red, grey, and cobalt blue accents, and an all-black version accented with purple, gold, green and white.

For the technical aspects of the sneaker, each shoe features a full-grain leather upper, a molded sockliner, and a high-abrasion-resistant rubber outsole, which makes sense for the skaters who will be pounding the pavement and their boards in these bad boys.

Both colorways are also touched up with the Bronze 56K logo on the sockliner, tongue, and across the shoelaces, with the word “Bronze” featured across the heel.

Even better, the shoes are available in unisex sizing starting at $120 a pair and will be available to the world this coming Friday, November 1 starting at 12:00PM EST.

Check out images of the Reebox X Bronze 56K Club C Revenge collection below. Visit Reebok’s homepage for more.

Photo: Reebok