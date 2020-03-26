Gas Mask Goofball Rep. Matt Gaetz Came For Howard University, Dragged By His Trout Mouth

Rep. Matt Gaetz is clearly one of the dumbest people in Congress, allegedly.

The Florida Republican, who most recently and infamously wore a gas mask while on the House floor, couldn’t comprehend why Howard University was tabbed to get $13M in the historic bailout funding that eventually passed unanimously in the Senate.

$13,000,000 in taxpayer funds could be going to families across the nation struggling to put food on the table in the midst of COVID-19. Instead, it's going to Howard University. Education is important- but a $13 million check to Howard does not belong in COVID-19 relief. pic.twitter.com/uIT6yaTMUo — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 25, 2020

Gaetz was quickly hit with a history lesson upside his privileged, obtuse and infinitely dense noggin. Off top, HU has a top tier hospital, which is dealing with COVID-19 patients.

HU Facts: Howard University operates a world-class medical simulation center, 6,000 square foot state-of-the art simulated learning environment, offering resources to advance a comprehensive healthcare education program. pic.twitter.com/sCzTaSotw5 — Howard University (@HowardU) March 26, 2020

But first, let’s mention that Howard alum Sen. Kamala Harris got word of Gaetz’s headass tweet and set him straight.

Reports NewsOne:

Someone must have told Harris about Gaetz’s failed attempt at Twitter because she logged on to the social media app a few hours later and properly schooled him on her HBCU — and the stimulus package that she and her colleagues in the Senate passed earlier n the day.

“The bill provides $30 billion to protect students and help schools, colleges and universities combat the coronavirus. This is $13 million,” she tweeted, breaking it down in hopes that the congressman could fully understand what exactly he’s condemning. “$13 million = .04% of $30 billion,” she added. Given that it was such a small percentage of not just the overall stimulus package but also the money allocated for education, Harris couldn’t help but to ask an obvious question: “Why do you take issue with money going to Howard, Congressman?”

She was ready.

The bill provides $30 billion to protect students and help schools, colleges and universities combat the coronavirus. This is $13 million. $13 million = .04% of $30 billion Why do you take issue with money going to Howard, Congressman? https://t.co/7nyaijShhd — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) March 26, 2020

After getting properly sonned, the Internets continued with the pile on, and deservedly so. While the slander for Rep. Gas Mask was potent, it was mostly facts illustrating how out of his depth Gaetz really is.