StateofPlay: Sony Announces ‘Resident Evil 3′ & Predator Hunting Grounds’ Are Coming To PS4

Sony is looking to keep its momentum going and ensure that the PlayStation console remains the “best place to play” in 2020. During today’s (Dec. 10) #StateofPlay presentation, the company made some announcements that should make PS4 owners very happy.

Capcom had our nerves wholly wrecked with the reimagining of the classic survival horror game Resident Evil 2. Well, it looks like while we were trying to navigate the zombie-infested RPD police station and avoid the damn near indestructible Mr.X with Leon and Claire, the studio was hard at work on remaking Resident Evil 3 from the ground up.

The 3-minute clip manages to take our anxiety that RE2 already raised and triple that. In the announcement trailer, we see precisely how much of a heart-racing experience the game will be as Jill Valentine has to fend off zombies and avoid the Nemesis who chases you throughout the entire game. We are ready to torture ourselves all over again in the name of gaming on April 3, 2020, when the game arrives. As an added bonus, Resident Evil 3 also will feature the new online multiplayer game Resident Evil Resistance.

But wait, there is more…

Sony also finally unveiled its new game based on the iconic sci-fi movie franchise The Predator. The game titled Predator: Hunting Grounds was previewed during New York Comic-Con. Its described as an “immersive asymmetrical shooter set in remote areas around the world, where the Predator stalks the most challenging prey.”

Players will have the option to either play as a member of an elite Fireteam trying to complete paramilitary operations before the Predator finds them. Or you can choose to be the deadly hunting machine, aka the Predator, and issue some vicious fades and, of course, its deadly arsenal of futuristic weaponry will be at your disposal. Predator: Hunting Grounds arrive on PlayStation 4 consoles and PC exclusively April 24, 2020.

Other announcements during Sony’s #StateofPlay presentation include:

Kingdom Hearts III DLC expansion with new characters and battles coming January 23, 2020.

Untitled Goose Game’s arriving on PS4 December 17.

Dreams will drop on PlayStation 4 February 14, 2020.

Spellbreak a new battle royale game that will combine magical combat and role-play closed beta will be starting.

A VR sandbox game called Paper Beast where you explore a world full of strange beasts.

New footage from Square Enix and Platinum Games highly-anticipated game Babylon’s Fall.

A new puzzle game called Superliminal.

You can watch all of the trailers in the gallery below.

