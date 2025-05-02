Subscribe
Close
News

Roc Marciano Celebrates 5th Anniversary Of 'Marcberg'

Roc Marciano Celebrates ‘Marcberg’ 15th Anniversary, Now Available On Streaming

Published on May 2, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Artist And Designer Josué Thomas Presents His Solo Exhibition: Mental Energy At Miami Art Basel Roc Marciano burst onto the scene with his debut album, Marcberg, in 2010 and has blazed several trails since the release of what many consider to be a modern classic. Roc Marciano fans can now rejoice as Marcberg is available for the first time on streaming services in honor of the project’s 15th anniversary. Hailing from Hempstead, Long Island, N.Y., Roc Marciano made his first splash as a member of Busta Rhymes’ sprawling Flipmode Squad before breaking away from the collective to form The U.N. He embarked on a solo career, delivering Marcberg on May 4, 2010. The sound of the album was a shift in sound as dusty, sample-heavy Hip-Hop was pushed to the side as something only so-called “backpackers” were into.

Related Stories

What Marciano did, however, was take New York City slick talk and place it atop soulful production that highlighted the relentless and highly visual lyrical ability of the producer and rapper. Handling all the production on Marcberg, Marciano, alongside other innovators like Hus Kingpin and Westside Gunn, helped usher in the current wave of sparsely produced tracks that emphasized the lyrics instead of the drums. The album only has one feature, with the late, great Sean Price appearing on the remix for “Snow,” who sounded at home over Marciano’s powerful production. Roc Marciano is still delivering music at a high clip, dropping the stellar Marciology and The Skeleton Key, the latter of which features The Alchemist handling all production. On X, fans are celebrating 15 years of Marcberg. Check out the reactions below. Find Marcberg at your preferred DSP here. — Photo: Sean Zanni / Getty

1.

2. Gotta Keep Scrollin'…

3.

4.

5.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Roc Marciano

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close