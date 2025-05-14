ROC Nation Once Again Blamed For The Behavior of Idiots
ROC Nation & JAY-Z Is Once Again Getting Blamed For DDG & Tory Lanez Heada** Behavior
ROC Nation has become the single most powerful entity on the planet. hell, the company started by JAY-Z is more powerful than the Illuminati if you asked a specific demographic of social media. The entertainment company found itself trending once again in the wake of news surrounding Megan Thee Stallion’s shooter, Tory Lanez, getting shanked in prison. Halle Bailey airing out DDG to be an abusive POS, and providing receipts to back up her claims. ROC Nation has been the focal point of Tory Lanez fans ever since his father, Sonstar Peterson (we still can’t believe that this man’s name), infamously shouted at the top of his lungs that ROC Nation would “crumble” after his son was found guilty. “I just stood here in this Los Angeles and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen. You want to know how I feel, I’ll tell you exactly how I feel,” Peterson said in front of the Los Angeles courthouse. In another clip, Lanez’s father screams out, “I’m calling on the Heavens and the Earth… Roc Nation, you will crumble! I am an apostle of God, and I will be heard.”
New Developments In The Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Has Fans Screaming “Free Tory”God definitely wasn’t listening to his apostle because Tory Lanez is still in the clink. But following the news of his unfortunate stabbing while behind bars, a new development from his defense team claims that a security guard is ready to come forward to claim it was Kelsey, Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend, who shot her, not Tory Lanez, give his fans he hilariously calls “umbrellas” new hope that their favorite autotune abusing “rapper/singer” will be released from jail. If that’s the case, then it debunks one of the main conspiracies spouted by his supporters that Megan Thee Stallion stepped on glass and lied about being shot. So which is it? Even known abuser Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram Stories to share “FREE TORY.” Now. If he felt such a way, he should have made it a permanent post on his timeline, and not something that would disappear. Just saying. What a hilarious mess. What else will ROC Nation be blamed for? Until that day, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
