Second Trailer For ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’s Teases Jason & Lucia’s “Bonnie & Clyde” Love Story

Unfortunately, we’re not getting Grand Theft Auto VI this year, but Rockstar Games had another trailer to keep up the buzz around the game.It’s been a long time since we got the first trailer revealing GTA 6, and for the new one, which Rockstar Games seemingly came out of nowhere with for its highly anticipated, recently delayed game and it’s blessing us with even more insight into the game, while keeping the same energy from the first trailer.Without showing off much gameplay of the game, which Rockstar Games boasts is “the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet,” and visually, that does seem to be the case, GTA 6’s second trailer is heavily focused on the game’s two characters, Jason and Lucia, and their “Bonnie and Clyde” dynamic while featuring some of the key figures.Per a press release sent to us, a description of GTA 6’s story reads as follows:

Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

We’re Gonna Have To Wait Another Year For Grand Theft Auto VI

, the follow-up to GTA V had its release date pushed back to May 26, 2026, because it needed

GTA 6 was initially set to release this fall, a release window Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, was confident in, but recentlymore time in the oven. Gamers have become quite used to Rockstar Games taking its sweet time with its games. It’s been a decade since GTA V, which is now one of the most popular, profitable pieces of media in the world, selling over 200 million copies and having seen multiple releases on multiple console generations. The online component of the game also helped give GTA V more legs with its constant updates and kept fans at bay for the time being, and there is no sign of that slowing down anytime soon. So what’s another year of waiting? If any video game studio deserves our grace, it’s Rockstar Games, because it hasn’t missed yet with its flagship game titles. Hit the gallery for more photos below.