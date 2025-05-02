Subscribe
'GTA 6' Delayed Until 2026, Gamers Are Not Shocked

Rockstar Games Pushes ‘GTA 6’s Wig Back Until May 2026, Gamers Not Shocked, But Still Disappointed

Published on May 2, 2025
GTA 6

Source: Rockstar Games / GTA 6

Welp, many predicted this day was coming. GTA 6 was once poised to be the biggest video game release of 2025, but will now be the biggest release of 2026.
Rockstar Games confirmed many analysts’ and gaming journalists’ predictions when it officially announced today that it would be delaying GTA 6 by six months.

The video game studio confirmed the news in a statement shared on its social media profiles, telling disappointed fans that the game needs more time to cook and will not arrive on May 26, 2026. “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected,” Rockstar announced on X, formerly Twitter. “The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.” Games of this magnitude needing more time isn’t unusual, but with GTA 6 being YEARS in development, it’s not crazy for some eyebrows to raise and people to overreact. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games parent company, saw its shares take a hit with the announcement of the delay, losing over nine percent in the market. “With every game we have released,” the statement continues, “the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”
Bummer.

Take-Two Still Has Some Heat On The Horizon

While this news stings, Take-Two still has some big realeses to look forward to this year like Mafia: The Old Country and Borderlands 4 which just recently pushed up its release date due, and, of course, NBA 2K26. But, we can’t front, GTA 6 was high on everyone’s list and now that we have to wait even longer to experience what could be the greatest game ever made not named GTA V, stinks.
Oh well, if these means we will only be getting a more perfect game, then Rockstar take as much time as you need to deliver us the game we have all come to expect from you. You can see more reactions to the news in the gallery below.

