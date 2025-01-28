The Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, Is ‘WWE 2K25’s Cover Star, Undertaker & The Bloodline Grab Separate Editions

With WWE 2K25, the franchise looks to continue its dominance in the virtual ring. Last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix was the perfect time for 2 K to announce that Roman Reigns, The Original Tribal Chief and still the Head of the Table, is this year’s cover star.

The One & Only Tribal Chief Speaks On Grabbing The WWE 2K25 Cover

Reigns, looking like the real-life superhero he is, strikes a heroic pose on the cover of

Standard Edition ($69.99), which arrives on March 14.

“I am personally and professionally excited that the Original and Only Tribal Chief and the extended Anoa’i family are the focus of WWE 2K25,” said Roman Reigns. “We’ve been building toward this moment for generations, and I challenge players everywhere to show me and my Wiseman, Paul Heyman, what they’ve got, and prove they’re worthy of the attention of their Tribal Chief.”

The Undertaker Graces The Deadman Edition of WWE 2K25

The Bloodline Gets A Cover Too

What’s New In WWE 2K25?

Per 2K:

2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty: The all-new 2K Showcase, hosted by “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties – The Bloodline and the extended Anoa’i family. Featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more, players can relive historic showdowns or flip the script and change the outcome of select match-ups. Dream matches between members of The Bloodline and WWE Superstars and Legends offer a “what if?’ fantasy element to settle fan debates and start fresh feuds, in addition to some surprises in store.

The Island: An interactive world made up of a series of areas built around different WWE themes, The Island offers players the opportunity to explore and challenge other players, while vying to earn a WWE contract by impressing “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. By completing quests, taking on challenges, competing in live events, earning unlockables, and upgrading and customizing MySUPERSTARS through multiple storyline chapters, The Island allows players to step outside the ropes and “Rule Beyond the Ring.” Available only on PS5® and Xbox Series X|S.

New Match Types and Improvements on Gameplay: Intergender wrestling makes its long-awaited debut in the WWE 2K franchise! WWE or player-created Superstars from the men’s and women’s divisions can now compete against each other to set up limitless matchups across all game modes. Additional features include the return of Chain Wrestling, Bloodline Rules Match, Underground Match, and new barricade diving! More details on each new match type will be shared soon.

Returning Game Modes

MyGM Online Multiplayer: Intrepid GMs can take their show on the road and challenge general managers worldwide in the enhanced MyGM for WWE 2K25, now with online multiplayer for up to four players. Players draft WWE Superstars and Legends to their weekly show’s roster and lead their brand through multiple-week seasons with a bigger selection of General Managers, cross-brand Premium Live Events, and more;

MyFACTION: The collectible, card-battle mode is back with updated features, new content, and more ways to play. Faction Wars now features new node types, and 50 new stages. World Tour replaces Proving Grounds, enabling players to travel to different locations in a non-linear approach, while additional match-type support for live events and online matches, and new community events offer enhanced replayability. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes*;

MyRISE : Players guide their MySUPERSTAR from the women’s or men’s division in a singular, multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars infiltrate NXT in an attempt to take control of the entire WWE. Featuring new personality choices that lead to specific storylines, as well as brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters, useable objects, and more, plus new ally storylines involving Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and other WWE Superstars;

WWE 2 K’s sandbox mode receives new upgrades to give players greater control over their Universe experience, including the long-awaited return of Promos! The new system includes multiple promo types and outcomes with new cutscenes and branching choices; Creation Suite: The hallmark of the WWE 2K franchise, the best-in-class, most detailed and robust creation suite remains one of the driving forces behind players’ self-expression as they design their own custom Superstars, GMs, referees, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships, crowd signs, and more.