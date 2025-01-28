'WWE 2K25' Acknowledges The True Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns
The Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, Is ‘WWE 2K25’s Cover Star, Undertaker & The Bloodline Grab Separate Editions
WWE 2K video game franchise has become the undisputed champion of wrestling video games since returning from its hiatus to clean up the once extremely buggy game franchise. With WWE 2K25, the franchise looks to continue its dominance in the virtual ring. Last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix was the perfect time for 2 K to announce that Roman Reigns, The Original Tribal Chief and still the Head of the Table, is this year’s cover star.WWE Superstar Roman Reigns gets all the acknowledgment on the cover star of WWE 2K25. Visual Concepts’
Reigns, looking like the real-life superhero he is, strikes a heroic pose on the cover of WWE 2K25’s Standard Edition ($69.99), which arrives on March 14. Along with his longtime manager and WWE Legend, his “Wiseman” Paul Heyman admires the true Tribal Chief. “I am personally and professionally excited that the Original and Only Tribal Chief and the extended Anoa’i family are the focus of WWE 2K25,” said Roman Reigns. “We’ve been building toward this moment for generations, and I challenge players everywhere to show me and my Wiseman, Paul Heyman, what they’ve got, and prove they’re worthy of the attention of their Tribal Chief.” WWE 2K25 is available for pre-order now.
The One & Only Tribal Chief Speaks On Grabbing The WWE 2K25 Cover
The Undertaker Graces The Deadman Edition of WWE 2K25Celebrating 35 years of WWE dominance, The Undertaker takes centerstage on the cover of WWE 2K25’s Deadman Edition ($99.99), striking his signature pose that has stoked fear in many of his opponents during his decorated professional wrestling career. The Deadman Edition includes the Standard Edition and Wyatt Sicks Pack, plus the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, which includes thew Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker and Original Undertaker (’90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker ’95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only, and Brother Love Manager, plus a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs and 15,000 VC. This version of the game also launches seven days before the Standard Edition.
The Bloodline Gets A Cover TooRoman Reigns also covers the game’s Bloodline Edition ($129.99). This edition features Reigns’ Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline factions, including Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, interwoven into the roots and branches of the iconic Bloodline family tree. This is one of the dopest WWE 2K covers to date. Per 2K, the Bloodline Edition will feature the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deadman Edition, The Bloodline Edition includes the Ringside Pass (Season Pass plus Superstar Mega-Boost), The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar and will only be available as part of The Bloodline Edition, plus The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, which features Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable Superstars. For Xbox Series X|S and PS5 only, this pack includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet tank Top, and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetic items for The Island, while for Steam only, it includes an additional 32,500 VC. Also included is the WrestleMania 41 Pack, which features the WrestleMania 41 Arena, two WrestleMania 41 Main Event Superstars Persona cards and playable Superstars, and a new Superstar Persona Card (TBA), which will all be available in Summer 2025.
What’s New In WWE 2K25?If you thought WWE 2K25 would be a rehash of last year’s game, think again. There are many new modes players can look forward to, like 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty and The Island.
Per 2K:
- 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty: The all-new 2K Showcase, hosted by “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties – The Bloodline and the extended Anoa’i family. Featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more, players can relive historic showdowns or flip the script and change the outcome of select match-ups. Dream matches between members of The Bloodline and WWE Superstars and Legends offer a “what if?’ fantasy element to settle fan debates and start fresh feuds, in addition to some surprises in store.
- The Island: An interactive world made up of a series of areas built around different WWE themes, The Island offers players the opportunity to explore and challenge other players, while vying to earn a WWE contract by impressing “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. By completing quests, taking on challenges, competing in live events, earning unlockables, and upgrading and customizing MySUPERSTARS through multiple storyline chapters, The Island allows players to step outside the ropes and “Rule Beyond the Ring.” Available only on PS5® and Xbox Series X|S.
- New Match Types and Improvements on Gameplay: Intergender wrestling makes its long-awaited debut in the WWE 2K franchise! WWE or player-created Superstars from the men’s and women’s divisions can now compete against each other to set up limitless matchups across all game modes. Additional features include the return of Chain Wrestling, Bloodline Rules Match, Underground Match, and new barricade diving! More details on each new match type will be shared soon.
Returning Game Modes
- MyGM Online Multiplayer: Intrepid GMs can take their show on the road and challenge general managers worldwide in the enhanced MyGM for WWE 2K25, now with online multiplayer for up to four players. Players draft WWE Superstars and Legends to their weekly show’s roster and lead their brand through multiple-week seasons with a bigger selection of General Managers, cross-brand Premium Live Events, and more;
- MyFACTION: The collectible, card-battle mode is back with updated features, new content, and more ways to play. Faction Wars now features new node types, and 50 new stages. World Tour replaces Proving Grounds, enabling players to travel to different locations in a non-linear approach, while additional match-type support for live events and online matches, and new community events offer enhanced replayability. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes*;
- MyRISE: Players guide their MySUPERSTAR from the women’s or men’s division in a singular, multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars infiltrate NXT in an attempt to take control of the entire WWE. Featuring new personality choices that lead to specific storylines, as well as brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters, useable objects, and more, plus new ally storylines involving Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and other WWE Superstars;
- Universe: WWE 2 K’s sandbox mode receives new upgrades to give players greater control over their Universe experience, including the long-awaited return of Promos! The new system includes multiple promo types and outcomes with new cutscenes and branching choices;
- Creation Suite: The hallmark of the WWE 2K franchise, the best-in-class, most detailed and robust creation suite remains one of the driving forces behind players’ self-expression as they design their own custom Superstars, GMs, referees, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships, crowd signs, and more.
1. WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 wwe,roman reigns,wwe 2k25,the undertaker
2. WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 wwe,roman reigns,wwe 2k25,the undertaker
3. WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 wwe,roman reigns,wwe 2k25,the undertaker
4. WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 wwe,roman reigns,wwe 2k25,the undertaker
5. WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 wwe,roman reigns,wwe 2k25,the undertaker
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash