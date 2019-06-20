BlackInkChi Team Building Turns Into A Disaster, Charmaine Wants The Old 9Mag Energy Back, Ryan Says Nah

Last week on Black Ink Crew: Chicago despite not wanting to really help, Ryan makes an executive decision to make Don a co-manager to help Van who is struggling running the shop. This week, the 9Mag owner decides that his employees need to do some critical team building, and takes his dysfunctional crew to Miami for some essential bonding.

If you are a fan of these reality shows, you already know that despite location changes, the drama and ratchet behavior is always present. Things are immediately getting off to a shaky start with the room situation in the house. Ryan left Don and his assistant Gina with specific instructions to not bring any spouses or basically guests. He immediately broke that rule by inviting Rachel, and he can do that because he is the boss, but Charmaine asks her cousin Danielle to tag along who no longer works at the shop for “support.” Anyway, instead of opting to wait for Ryan to show up or elect to give him the most elegant space in the house, Don takes it, leaving the tattoo shop owner without room to sleep in.

Was Don foul for taking the biggest room in the vacation house? #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/p9VmHodxD7 — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) June 19, 2019

After bringing it up during a meeting and pointing out that Danielle, for whatever reason, has her own room, Don decides to sleep on the couch giving the master bedroom to Ryan and presumably Rachel. Now not much really happened in this episode, but there was on scene that Black Ink fans had a lot to say about. Charmaine is feeling left out and feels like 9Mag is becoming a man’s world. While shedding tears, Charmaine points out how miserable she is working at the shop and how much she missed the old energy when Kat who left for greener pastures and Danielle worked at the shop.

Ryan after listening to her spill her guts snaps and it probably had a lot to do with him still holding old feelings toward her for speaking ill of him, flipping her boss off and trashing the old shop. He also had some bullets the remaining old 9Mag crew too before exiting the building. Clearly, Ryan is about his business this season and wants nothing to do with the ratchet foundation his old shop was built on.

When Charmaine expresses her feelings over all 9MAG’s changes, Ryan FLIPS the script…#BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/vXhrs2hrsL — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) June 19, 2019

Viewers had thoughts about Ryan letting the choppa spray on Charmaine and the crew, some agreed with him and while others disagreed. You can see all of the opinions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Steve Zak Photography / Getty