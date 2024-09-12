Shannon Sharpe Admits He Wasn’t Hacked While Accidentally Streaming Pound Session Live On Instagram, X Says We Already Knew UNC

Shannon Sharpe Is "Embarrassed" Following IG Live Sex Session
See What Had Happened Was?The Club Shay Shay host admitted to Ochocinco that he was “embarrassed” by the intimate moment, featuring him saying some pretty suggestive things and, at one point, growling, making its way onto Instagram Live. “I came in, I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity. I did not know IG Live. I’ve never been on IG Live, I’ve never turned IG Live on, so I don’t know how it works,” Sharpe explained. He then revealed that his assistant shut down the live stream and posted the Instagram Stories post about his account being hacked. Sharpe said he realized what happened after speaking with his marketing representative and learning precisely what happened on his Instagram account.
“My heart sank,” Sharpe said. “I called my agent, I called the agency, I called ESPN, and I [thought] just tell them the truth. My phone wasn’t hacked, it wasn’t a prank, it was me being a healthy, active male.”
Sharpe added that he was “very disappointed in myself” and had “let a lot of people down.” He continued, “Obviously, I’m embarrassed. [I’m] someone that is extremely, extremely private, and to have one of your most intimate details be audio heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed.”
Did Shannon Sharpe Stage This Incident?The two managed to make light of the situation, with Ochocinco pointing to all of the hilarious chatter on X, formerly Twitter. Sharpe even had t-shirts quickly made up to capitalize on his mistake and pushed boner pills during the episode. Some even believe that Sharpe knew what he was doing, pointing out that there are many steps to starting an Instagram Live session. Cam’ron believes Sharpe staged the whole incident and points to a plethora of things that Sharpe did during and after it. Interesting. Staged or not, the internets is still talking. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
