Shannon Sharpe Admits He Wasn’t Hacked While Accidentally Streaming Pound Session Live On Instagram, X Says We Already Knew UNC

See What Had Happened Was?

Shannon Sharpe confirmed during an “emergency” episode of his Nightcap podcast with Chad Ochocinco Johnson that his Instagram account was not hacked.Social media was in an uproar after clips from Sharpe’s accidental Instagram Live session hit timelines featuring the NFL Hall-of-Famer turned sports analyst and podcaster having sex with a woman named Michelle.Sharpe initially wrote in his IG Stories, “Beware, my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram account was hacked. ” He later confirmed during the episode that this was false and that he mistakenly began sharing the encounter on Instagram Live.The Club Shay Shay host admitted to Ochocinco that he was “embarrassed” by the intimate moment, featuring him saying some pretty suggestive things and, at one point, growling, making its way onto Instagram Live. “I came in, I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity. I did not know IG Live. I’ve never been on IG Live, I’ve never turned IG Live on, so I don’t know how it works,” Sharpe explained. He then revealed that his assistant shut down the live stream and posted the Instagram Stories post about his account being hacked. Sharpe said he realized what happened after speaking with his marketing representative and learning precisely what happened on his Instagram account.

“My heart sank,” Sharpe said. “I called my agent, I called the agency, I called ESPN, and I [thought] just tell them the truth. My phone wasn’t hacked, it wasn’t a prank, it was me being a healthy, active male.”

Sharpe added that he was “very disappointed in myself” and had “let a lot of people down.” He continued, “Obviously, I’m embarrassed. [I’m] someone that is extremely, extremely private, and to have one of your most intimate details be audio heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed.”

Did Shannon Sharpe Stage This Incident?