Shaun King Catches Tremendous Slander After Putting Out Call For Brother Nature’s Attackers

Shaun King is either someone the Internet completely roots for or is totally against and right now, he’s catching some tremendous slander online. After telling Brother Nature via Twitter that he will find the men who jumped him in Miami, Twitter has been clowning the activist with relentless fervor.

In the now-viral clip of Brother Nature, born Kelvin Pena, getting jumped in and outside a pizza shop in Miami by some clout-chasing goons who posted the incriminating footage, King reached out via Twitter to Nature to say he’s on the case. What has ensued in the wake of that call for justice has been nothing but joke after joke at the expense of King.

Shaun King is on Twitter like he’s Ice T on SVU pic.twitter.com/mQ2WgG4rlj — Wesley Tyson (@TheWesleyTyson) December 7, 2019

More of that kind of action can be found below.

