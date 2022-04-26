Alexander Scamilton aka Shaun King Deletes Twitter Because Of Elon Musk, Slandered In Absentia

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Shaun King has left Twitter, again. This time the controversial activist has seemingly departed in lieu of billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media app—but it hasn’t stopped him from getting slandered by all sectors of Twitter in his absence, but one in particular.

Before it was reported that Twitter accepted Musk’s offer to buy the company for $44 billion, King railed against the idea.

“At its root, Elon Musk wanting to purchase Twitter is not about left vs right. It’s about white power,” tweeted King. “The man was raised in Apartheid by a white nationalist. He’s upset that Twitter won’t allow white nationalists to target/harass people. That’s his definition of free speech.”

Hey, even a broken clock is right twice a day. King added, “Elon Musk has openly called himself a ‘free speech absolutist’ and said that he wants to create a space where anything can be said about anyone. That’s why white nationalists are giddy today. Here on Twitter and other platforms that I track daily. It’s dangerous.”

Indeed, Musk’s purchase of Twitter has already been divisive, to say the least. Almost as polarizing as King himself, whose suspect financial gymnastics always finds him being targeted by Black Twitter and the MAGA contingent alike.

So as in 2021, King is once again outta here, as far as the Internets. But worth noting, is that the jokes don’t hit the same when they’re delivered by the bigots and team white conservative. In fact, a totally unscientific perusal of the commentary is coming from the type of account that think Marjorie Taylor Green is savvy and that Donald Trump was a good President.

